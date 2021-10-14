What Can You Expect From Having Braces?

Your parents and dentist have decided that you need braces – ugh! When you’re not really sure what to expect with braces, the thought of them can be a bit daunting. Our helpful brace-wearing question and answer guide will give you a better sense of what to expect when the news of wearing braces comes your way.

What Will They Look Like

Choosing the correct type of braces will determine how your teeth look. The field of orthodontics, however, has made significant advancements since the bulky metal braces we often envision when the word ‘braces’ comes up. Currently, we have numerous options, many of which are virtually invisible.

Are Braces Comfortable

The comfort of orthodontic appliances is a natural concern for anyone considering orthodontics. When you first wear braces, your mouth might feel weird, but after a few days, the newness will wear off and you won’t feel anything.

You may experience some discomfort at the start of your orthodontic treatment, but painkillers and orthodontic wax will relieve any sore spots caused by the brackets rubbing against the inside of your mouth.

What Will It Be Like To Eat With Them

We recommend eating soft foods such as soups, mashed potatoes, and porridge when you first wear braces. You can begin eating more solid foods after that. The shape of the brackets can make it difficult to bite into hard, crunchy foods while wearing the braces. Your food could need to be cut into smaller chunks to be easier to chew, and you should avoid eating anything sticky that might stick to your braces.

How Can You Look After Your Teeth While Wearing Them

When it comes to their oral hygiene routine, people also wonder how they’ll maintain their braces. Even though braces make teeth cleaning more challenging, brushing your teeth is crucial to preventing plaque from forming around brackets.

Brushing your teeth more often is a good idea – ideally after each meal, before bed, and right after you wake up. Brush your teeth after rinsing with water to help dislodge any food particles that might have become stuck in your braces.

Brush the gumline at 45 degrees with your toothbrush. Clean your brackets after you have brushed your teeth. Furthermore, we recommend flossing as a normal practice, although using a floss threader or a floss machine for braces makes the process easier. Dental floss threaders are simple, disposable tools that are used to thread dental floss through metal braces, retainers, and dental bridges. They are available at most pharmacies and supermarkets. Brushing and flossing your teeth while wearing Invisalign aligners is as simple as ever.

What To Expect After

Of course, a new and beautiful smile.

Once your braces are off, you can have a stunning, confidence-booster set of teeth, but you can also expect a few things. It might feel strange eating for the first time after your treatment since you’ll be eating foods that you’ve avoided in the past. The type and frequency of retention you’ll need depend on your treatment type, and we’ll tell you everything you need to know during your consultation.

Hopefully, this short guide has given you a little bit of help in what to expect when you get braces. Do you have any other questions; share them in the comments below.