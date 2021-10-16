Online Fitness Coach Pathway

If you are dedicated to the way of health and fitness, then you might agree that one of the most important things you can do is try and spread that love of fitness far and wide. Fitness gurus are popping up online, and they are helping people change, either through inspiration or directly working with them. But how can you join their ranks?

Think of your specialty

Not everyone is going to be at the same part of their journey. Nor are they going to have the same goals. Of course, you might be able to share a general passion for health and fitness. Still, you’re more likely to get a following by focusing on specific goals, be it discipline-specific training for types of athletes or exercise routines like Crossfit or yoga, types of health goals, like building strength or losing weight, or otherwise.

Become certified as an online fitness coach

If you want people to take you seriously as an authority, you have to present yourself like one. Having a great body is one thing, but your knowledge needs to apply to other people, and getting qualifications like personal training certification can lend you a lot more credibility. Plus, working as a personal trainer while maintaining an online fitness coach image can help you advance both sides of your carer.

Be a subject matter expert

There’s nothing more crucial than being able to assure your followers that you have the qualifications necessary to offer the advice you might offer. However, you can continue learning about wellness by looking at new dieting fads, new exercise regimes, or the strategies that other health influencers have been sharing. Aside from continuing to build your insight and knowledge of the world you work in, it can also help you stay up to date in your subject matter; the point here is being a subject matter expert and share that expertise with clients as an online fitness coach.

Share your knowledge

Of course, gaining credibility and knowledge is one thing. To become known for it, you have to share it. Starting a fitness blog is essential, but blogs are becoming less of a discoverability tool. Beginning a fitness Youtube channel might offer you more opportunities to see a growing audience where they already are. From there, you can then redirect them to your blog and your socials.

Build your brand

Social media will be one of your most essential tools for gaining followers, engaging with people, and getting your message out there. While Twitter is vital, and Facebook can be great for sharing content, an essential platform at your disposal will be Instagram. Learning how to take great Instagram videos and pictures can help you make your message all the more engaging, so it’s worth taking the time to learn.

If you want to be an online fitness coach, then your motivation is crucial. If you are motivated by a genuine love of health, fitness, and a desire to help people change, your message will be much stronger by those only motivated by fame.