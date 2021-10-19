Solving Immigration Application Challenges

The immigration application process might seem daunting to many people. There are so many steps and documentation that it can be challenging to figure out where to start. But, if this sounds like something that you’re dealing with, you’ve come to the right place.

Tedious Documentation

There are documents you will need for an application; they include forms, medical reports, and letters of recommendation, to name a few.

The most common form in the United States is Form I-20 or its equivalent, which grants international students permission to enter the country and apply for their F-visa status (nonimmigrant student).

Also, you need to read every document carefully before signing it. If not appropriately signed in advance, some institutions will ask for your signature on multiple copies of one document. All signatories need to put down the correct date when they sign their names.

In addition, one of the most common problems with tedious documentation is that it may be out-of-date. Ensure you have up-to-date forms and letters. Some institutions will request a letter from your employer to verify employment after graduation. Be sure to add experience, even if it’s an unpaid internship or volunteer work experience!

Also, some universities ask for recommendation letters from supervisors, but what happens if there isn’t anyone meeting those requirements? Have these issues been addressed in advance, so they don’t become problematic later during application review time?

Insufficient Knowledge

Insufficient knowledge refers to the lack of proficiency in English. You can solve this by providing your application with a cover letter in English or hiring an experienced immigration lawyer who is fluent or proficient in the language.

Ensure you ask your lawyer the expected immigration questions so you can answer them efficiently when asked.

Lengthy Processes

The lengthy process is the time it takes for an immigrant visa petition or green card application processing and approval. You can solve this by hiring experienced immigration lawyers who know how long these applications take to process in various courts, thus providing you with accurate estimates during consultation.

You can also reduce lengthy processes if you have more information when filling out forms, allowing the USCIS officers better insight into what position you hold at your company and making them aware of its importance while processing your case.

Improper Preparation

It is essential to prepare before the immigration application dates. If you get caught up, you can hire experienced immigration lawyers to provide you with all pertinent information about your case and the procession, thus allowing you to conduct proper research ahead of time instead of during the process.

These resources can also help you prepare for immigration.

In conclusion, you can solve immigration application challenges by hiring experienced immigration lawyers who will provide you with all pertinent information about your case and its processing, thus conducting proper research ahead of time instead of during the process.

However, applicants should make sure they prepare before filing their petition or green card application to reduce lengthy processes that may occur due to improper preparation for the applicant and their lawyer.