Potential Advantages of Mileage Fees

Mileage fees would be keyed to the amount of vehicle travel rather than to fuel consumption, and this should provide a more stable revenue stream in future decades. Mileage fees offer several additional policy benefits as well. Depending on how the system is implemented, per-mile fees could be structured to alleviate vexing transportation-related problems; improve driver experience through technology-based innovations; and collect detailed, and anonymous, travel data to support better planning and operations.

Mileage fees could support fee structures that would reduce traffic congestion, excessive road wear, and harmful emissions.

Reducing Traffic Congestion

By varying the per-mile charge based on time of day and travel location, mileage fees could facilitate congestion pricing across all crowded segments of the road network. The Puget Sound Regional Council conducted trials several years ago to examine this concept and found it to be generally effective in reducing overall traffic, especially during peak hours.

The state of Minnesota is exploring a similar concept in its ongoing mileage fee trials.

Reducing Road Wear

Heavy commercial trucks cause significantly more road damage than lighter passenger vehicles. To help reduce excessive road wear, mileage fees for trucks could vary based on axle weight (higher for trucks with fewer axles) and type of route (higher for travel on lightly engineered routes). This would encourage truckers to adopt trailer configurations designed to reduce axle loads and to travel, where possible, on heavily engineered highways or main arterials.

The state of Oregon, which has levied manually recorded weight–distance truck tolls for many years, has recently been experimenting with automated, electronic recordings.

Reducing Harmful Emissions

Mileage fees could be set higher for more-polluting vehicles and lower for less-polluting vehicles. This would create an incentive for drivers, when purchasing a new vehicle, to select models with lower emissions.

This approach has been used for a truck toll in Germany, where the least-polluting vehicles pay almost 50 percent less per kilometer than the most-polluting vehicles. Since its launch in 2005, the emissions-based price structure has rapidly accelerated the replacement of older trucks with newer, low-emissions models.