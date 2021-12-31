Make Your Home Handicap Accessible

Making your home handicap accessible isn’t a difficult process. A physical disability is not the end of the world. You can still go about your routine duties in your home and workplace. Most businesses make their premises more friendly and accessible to people with disabilities. Your home shouldn’t be an exception.

Simple modifications in your home can make a big difference. Here is a guide on changes you can make in your home to make it more handicap accessible.

Widen Your Doorways

Wheelchairs and walkers are pretty broad. Most of them will not fit through conventional size doors. However, you can widen your door by using offset hinges. The hinges help create a few inches of space to accommodate wheelchairs or walkers.

If you’re on crutches, you may also need enough doorway space to pass through comfortably. In some cases, you may have to demolish a wall section to create more space.

Install a Ramp

A ramp provides easy access for wheelchairs and those with challenges with mobility. You may require a special permit to construct a ramp. Find out from your state what local laws are applicable. A ramp can help prevent the onset of accidents from using staircases.

Add Grab Bars

Slippery bathrooms can easily aggravate an injury for a disabled person. This is why it is best to install grab bars for further support. You wouldn’t want to incur a traumatic brain injury from a nasty fall in the bathroom. In addition, the cost of installing a grab bar is a fraction of the average cost of a TBI.

A standard board that works for most people is 1 to ½ inches in diameter. It is ideal for a firm grip.

Install a Riser

A riser is an essential item to help you get on and off the toilet seat. However, it can be a daunting task for most mobility challenges bending over, sitting down, or even standing up. You can purchase a standard riser from a drug or home improvement store if you are newly disabled.

Lower Furniture and Closets

For ease of access, it is ideal for lowering closets and cabinets. You can also lower your doorknobs and also replace them. Instead of using doorknobs that twist, you can use door handles with levers. Round doorknobs are a challenge for those with problems coordinating their hands.

Rearrange your Kitchen

You may also need to make changes in your kitchen to make it more handicap-accessible. An ideal way to do this is by having your appliances next to the kitchen counter or the sink. In addition, items that you use every day can be put in the lower cabinets for better access.

Change Your Floor

Having a carpet or a rug in your home can make it challenging to use a wheelchair. The rugs may create tripping hazards if you have a walker or a wheelchair. You may have to rethink your flooring. You can consider ideal options are ceramic tiles, vinyl, or hardwood flooring.

Conclusion

As you plan to make major or minor improvements in your home, hiring a contractor to help you make the changes is best. A contractor will also advise whether you require a special permit for the construction changes.