Take These Steps If Newly Disabled

When you have a disability, the daily rigors, and challenges of life multiply. While everyone has situations to overcome, sometimes yours may seem impossible. Regardless of what your disability is, it is essential to take action and have some plans in place to take care of both your present and your future. Read on for more information.

Document and get help for your disability

Disability can take a myriad of shapes and forms. Therefore, the level of disability varies, as well. You must seek a medical diagnosis for documentation of your disability so that you can receive the appropriate benefits.

There are some disabilities that people tend to live with instead of accessing services to get assistance. If you are one of the multitudes of people who suffer from narcolepsy, as an example, it is time to learn about your options.

Many people who suffer from this may wonder, “Is narcolepsy a disability?” The answer is yes. Narcolepsy is a diagnosable condition that you should bring up with your healthcare provider. Just because your disability looks different from what you perceive a disability to look like does not mean that you do not have one.

Put your paperwork in order

Having a will and powers of attorney are essential tools at your discretion regardless of your health status. For example, suppose you have a disability, no matter the level. In that case, you must have a will and pertinent powers of attorney for your end of life, health care, and financial issues to be adequately handled on your behalf.

The state in which you reside may have disparate rules and guidelines from those of other states in which you have lived. Therefore, make sure you update your paperwork when you change your state of residence.

Here is a video to help you understand the differences between the different documents and why they are essential.

Seek counseling

It is crucial to have someone to talk to. Of course, your friends are always there to listen to you when you need them, but sometimes you need to speak to someone else. A licensed professional counselor or therapist is beneficial in times of stress and uncertainty. They are trained to guide you through difficult emotions when experiencing discomfort and difficulty surrounding your disability diagnosis. They are there to listen to you and offer appropriate advice without the feeling of an undue burden.

Today’s talk therapists come in many forms and forums. An excellent first step is to look at what type of counseling your insurance covers and then find an in-network therapist near you. Receiving therapeutic services should not be a frustrating experience that adds to your stress levels. Instead, find someone who is within commuting distance to make access easier.

Image Credit

Another viable option is telehealth services. Many providers offer counseling services via programs such as Zoom and Skype. These sessions are held from the comfort and privacy of your own home. In addition, some providers offer 24/7 access to licensed therapists via phone and chat functions.

Whatever you choose to do, always know that there isn’t one right fit for everyone right away. Sometimes you will need to try a couple of different therapists or services before you feel a helpful connection.

You never have to travel the road of uncertainty alone. Find help to deal with your disability both financially and supportively. Get to where you need to be and find help along the way.