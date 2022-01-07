Benefits Of Using SEO Strategies

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) should be a major tool in your marketing arsenal. When you’re looking at your overall marketing plan, you need to take the time to think about which strategies you’re going to lean towards. You should have a comprehensive marketing plan that includes advertising, content marketing, social media marketing, and so on, but when it comes to your budget and energy, you need to know where yours is best spent. To that end, search engine optimization (or SEO) is one that’s worth a particular degree of attention.

Here, we’re going to look at why you might want to consider SEO with particular attention by exploring some of its benefits.

What is SEO

First of all, we need to address what SEO is, quickly. Search engine optimization is, as the name suggests, a discipline of techniques that optimize your website for search engines such as Google. The main aim of this is to help Google index and display your website on a place of prominence; usually as close to the top spot in the SERP (search engine results pages) as possible. To do this, several techniques can be used, such as technical SEO to help your site run better, keyword research to make sure that your site uses the kind of language that your consumers are likely to use in their search queries, and content creation/optimization to help specific pages perform well in SERPs.

SEO Brings in More Customers

No matter what stats you look at, you will typically find that at least half of all online customers tend to find a business’s website through organic search, meaning that they’re making use of Google and then clicking on whatever results it promotes. Similarly, many marketing professionals will attest that SEO tends to bring the highest quality leads, as well. Getting your website to the first page of Google will bring more eyeballs to your site which leads to more clicks and, thus, more potential conversions to help your business grow.

SEO is Cost-Effective

You want to make sure that your efforts are worth the money that you’re putting into them. Now, as with every kind of professional online marketing, the price of SEO services can vary greatly from agency to agency. You want to make sure that you’re able to fit the SEO cost in your budget, and this can mean being picky with your agencies.



However, overall, SEO is less expensive than methods such as direct advertising because you’re not paying for ad space and bids as you would usually, nor are you paying for the place that your business has on the SERP. You’re paying, solely, for the services provided by the agency that’s using SEO to help your business. The effects of SEO also tend to last longer than direct marketing, so it’s more cost-effective.

SEO Builds Brand Trust

Every business owner should be aware of long-term marketing goals. Beyond things like getting clicks, conversions, or customers, you should also be thinking about how you build your brand in the long term. One of the best ways to promote your brand is to build trust in it. One of the advantages of SEO is that it does just that. To some degree, people who use search engines like Google put trust in the fact that those search engines are able to return reliable websites that are relevant to their interests. If your site is that the top of those results, it does come away with some of the legitimacy that people assume Google to have, as well.

SEO Works With Advertising

If you’re looking to have a comprehensive approach to marketing, then combining organic methods like SEO with direct marketing like advertising is likely to be the start. However, organic SEO marketing can even benefit your advertising, especially if you’re using PPC (or pay-per-click advertising) on the same platforms. If you’re seeking clicks, you will improve your chances of having your website on the same SERP twice, which confers twice the legitimacy. As such, if you’re running a certain PPC campaign, then you might want to focus your SEO efforts on pages that are relevant to it to heighten its impact even further.

Target Your Entire Customer Base

SEO can target all of your customers, regardless of their demographics or where they fall along the marketing funnel. This is thanks to your ability to create SEO marketing content specific to different audiences.



As such, you can create content that’s designed to build initial interest in your services or products for those at the top of the funnel, then more specific content that looks at the benefits of your products and services for those that are closer to the point of conversion. You don’t need to miss any of your customers with SEO.

SEO Helps You Stay Competitive

Most importantly, SEO helps you stay competitive by making sure that your business stands out against the others in the industry. It does this by leveraging one of the most widely-used sites on the internet to promote your site and to raise it above the others. Of course, there is a possibility that your competitors are going to be using SEO, too, and a good SEO firm will find that and find the ways that you compete with them, not just directly vying for placements with certain keywords, but by finding keywords and niches that your competitors aren’t hitting and making sure that you’re getting the attention that they might be leaving on the table.

Of course, which marketing techniques you invest in are going to largely depend on your business, its needs, and how likely you are to reach and convert the most people with it. For businesses operating online, SEO is essential. Hopefully, the benefits above show that.