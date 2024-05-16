Expert Tricks For Marketing Your Small Business

Marketing is key to growing your business, especially if you work in an industry where customer competition is fierce. However, as a small business owner with a limited budget, knowing where to begin can sometimes be challenging.

With that in mind, here are some expert tricks you can use to grow your business.

Consider direct mail

When trying to conquer the local market, Every Door Direct Mail is a great starting point. After all, it enables you to send out mail or flyers to people living within a certain catchment area (i.e., those who are most likely to visit your business in person). This helps both brand awareness and brand recognition. If you are based in the Houston area, you can rely on Catdi, the area’s premier printer, to help you kickstart this innovative marketing campaign!

Attend a trade fair

When it comes to marketing your business effectively, you need to prove that you have what it takes to become a true leader within the industry. This means that, when first starting out, you need to find as many ways as possible to share your expertise with others. One way in which you can achieve this goal is by attending trade shows. After all, whether you are giving a talk or setting up a booth, this gives you the chance to network and connect with potential customers, both of which go a long way toward building a name for yourself.

Hire a social media manager

Your social media presence will also play a key role in building a bigger following for your business. After all, “social media influences over 71% of consumer buying decisions,” meaning that a poor (or non-existent) online presence could turn customers away from your brand. While you may be keen to manage your social media independently, specific skills (and digital marketing know-how) are required to bring truly positive results. For example, you may need to develop an understanding of each platform’s algorithm to ensure that posts are hitting the feeds of both your followers and prospective customers. As this can be incredibly time-consuming, you may benefit from hiring a social media manager or content curator.

Build upon your customer service skills

The quality of your customer service can make or break your business. For example, when done correctly, it can be a great way to market your brand to a larger audience because it means those who have had a positive experience with your brand are more likely to recommend it to a friend. Given that “92% trust word-of-mouth product recommendations,” this can be a great way to build your customer base without really trying. After all, good customer service should always be a priority – and when you get that right, you’ll find that you build a loyal audience and find new customers along the way.

Offer on-site training when your entire team gets the job to ensure their customer service skills are up to scratch!