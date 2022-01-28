How to Start Recording Your Own Music

Recording your own music at home comes with a range of benefits. It allows you to get started when you don’t have access to expensive studio resources. And it’s also more viable today than it’s ever been before because of the way in which technology has improved and become more affordable. So if you want to get started recording your own music at home, here’s how you can go about doing that.

Choosing the right computer

These days, the core of everything you do when it comes to recording music is the computer. So if you don’t have a good computer that can act as the hub for your music, it might be a good idea to invest in a new one. Any modern computer is capable of doing the job. PCs are perfectly fine, although some people prefer the suite of options available on Macs when it comes to recording and editing.

Choose a Digital Audio Workstation

Choosing a digital audio workstation for your music is the next thing you have to think about. This is the digital interface that you use as you record the music and it’s a key part of everything you do. There are lots of different software options you might want to consider when comparing the options and finding the right one. Just make sure that they offer the features and benefits that you’re looking for. That’s something that’ll differ for each musician.

Assemble Your Instruments and Microphones

Assembling your instruments and microphones is another thing you’ll need to think about, of course. If you have a small budget, a midi keyboard that allows you to input directly into the computer or even software that allows you to replicate a range of different sounds can help you save money. You don’t need to have every kind of instrument in order to create their sound these days.

Invest in a Good Audio Interface

If you are using an electric guitar or various kinds of instruments, you’ll need to think about using a good audio interface. There are lots of them out there and they offer different benefits depending on what it is you’re trying to achieve. You should do some research and find the one that’s best for you. This Focusrite scarlet 2i2 review is a good place to start.

Stop Planning and Start Doing

Finally, you should try to avoid falling into the trap of endlessly planning what you’re going to do rather than actually doing it. The longer you put things off by insisting that your setup isn’t right, the longer you’ll avoid the truly important part: making music.

So if you’re interested in making music and you don’t want to wait around for someone to let you use a studio, why not get started by doing it yourself? It’s what lots of great upcoming musicians are doing nowadays. Make the most of the advice above if it is something you decide to do.

