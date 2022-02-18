How To Improve Our Decision Making

Sometimes, we can become overwhelmed or feel pressured to conclude immediately when we need to decide. Often, a determination isn’t required right away, and the sense of urgency we feel is merely a limitation that we’ve placed upon ourselves. Once we’ve determined that we do have the time to make a wise choice for ourselves, we can release the pressure with a deep breath, like steam from a pressure cooker, and proceed to make the best use of our time. Unfortunately, many of us make decisions based on emotions or feel we need to make a quick decision for efficiency’s sake.

Let’s look at some general rules.

Fact-Finding

The best first step may be to gather all the facts we can find. Once we have all the logical information we need, we can sit with it and soak it up. Like a good recipe, we can allow ourselves to marinate in the juices of intellectual understanding while adding our spices made up of our feelings, intuition, and any other considerations.

We can taste the recipe for readiness as we decide if we need more time or ingredients. We might want to take time to visualize ourselves playing out the various scenarios (think, think, think) to see which feels the best, remind ourselves of our goals, or merely sit silently in meditation, listening for guidance. Any of these techniques can add depth and flavor to the recipe of our decisions.

Patience is a Virtue

We can allow ourselves to sit with our choices, whether it is a day, a week, a month, or longer. Doing so gives our hearts, minds, and spirits the chance to align, allowing us to make the right decision.

Other times, we may need to let the wisdom of the universe unfold for us at its rate, allowing our growth and realizations to sync up with the universe’s secret and essential ingredients so that all of the flavors are ready at the same time.

When we allow ourselves to sit and allow understanding to sink in, we become co-creators in the decision-making process possible for ourselves and everyone involved.