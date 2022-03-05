Aging: 5 Ways to Stay and Look Younger

Aging is a great unifier. The slow march of change in the body affects everyone, from youth to the slowing down in the twilight years. There’s a lot of room to take control of how—and how quickly—you age. That’s why it’s essential to stay informed and get inspiration from others going through similar moments in their lives. Here are a few helpful tips on staying young and looking younger as you age.

Stay informed

It sounds easy, but it’s even easier to forget. Keeping up to date with the latest medicines, technologies, exercise practices, and diets makes a big difference when you decide to buckle down and get healthy. Knowing what’s going on with our bodies is vital for figuring out how to stay young. In addition, having your finger on the fitness pulse will make all the other things you do more efficient.

And keeping up to date with trends, in general, can make your mind more youthful. Knowing “what the kids are into” sounds like the pastime of a fuddy-duddy, but it’s a great way to better understand the world around you.

Maintain your skin

Your skin is the largest organ in your body, so of course, it’s important to maintain! Nothing puts a better foot forward than visibly healthy skin. There’s a reason people talk about a “youthful glow” after all. You don’t want lingering acne or early-onset wrinkles to make you look older than you even are. So take some basic steps to keep your skin healthy.

First, avoid overexposure to sunlight, which can put your skin through the equivalent of years of aging. To protect your skin, you should always wear sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or more when you’re outside. Getting into that simple habit will help prevent future wrinkles, age spots, dark splotches, and cancer caused by sun damage. You should also moisturize your skin regularly. Using a moisturizer with an SPF will get you on the right path with ease.

Exercise for at least a few minutes a day

Everyone knows it, but staying healthy and young means you have to exercise. It doesn’t have to be complicated or grueling, but staying active is a surefire way to keep your body closer to its youthful peak. So choose something easy and pleasurable for you and start doing it at least a few times a week. There are many low-impact ways to work out, even for a few minutes at home or on the go. Things as seemingly silly as running in place, doing pushups, squats, or jumping jacks can get your heart rate up enough to make your body kick in some good youth-inducing hormones. Consistency is critical, though. You can’t expect quick results if you only work out once every few months. But remember that feeling good about yourself has a positive impact on your life.

Eat healthy foods

One of the best ways to keep young is to eat right. Eating a balanced diet with various proteins, fruits, whole grains, and vegetables is key. Healthy foods come in all shapes and sizes, but an excellent way to maintain youth is to look for ones that reduce inflammation. That will make sure your body responds appropriately to what it needs to without putting unnecessary pressure on its systems. Foods rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids are good for reducing inflammation (and keeping that skin-friendly and youthful). Eat salmon, walnuts, legumes, flaxseeds, and soy products.

Look for medical alternatives

If you’re interested in staying young and looking younger, you can also consider medical alternatives. You may be surprised to learn that there are many ways you can maintain your youthful appearance without resorting to stereotypical plastic surgeries or Botox injections. Instead, there’s a whole world of services like dietician consulting and testosterone replacement therapy. People often view these practices with skepticism, but if you do the research, you might realize it’s exactly what you need to look for and feel like the best version of yourself.

The fountain of youth is a fickle well. People dip in and find themselves feeling like a teenager one day and a grandma the next. But keeping up your health with these simple practices will make you realize a youthful lifestyle is not only achievable but it’s actually within reach. Start with these tips, and you’ll be feeling better in no time.