‘Stop The Julian Assange Extradition Letter’ to Priti Patel

A copy of my letter to Home Secretary, Priti Patel, United Kingdom, regarding the United Kingdom’s extradition of Julian Assange:

For the attention of The Rt Hon Priti Patel MP



Dear Madame Patel,



As a United States journalist and publisher, I’d like to ask that you end my government’s hypocrisy of trying to punish a fellow truth-seeker while it points fingers around the world at other governments for it’s alleged “war-crimes” and “human-rights abuses.”



The point of the free press established by our Founders, specifically Thomas Jefferson, was to hold the powerful in the government accountable. Despite this fact, great thinkers like Albert Einstein and Noam Chomsky have both stated that the United States no longer has a free press because it is owned and controlled by an oligarchy. The same oligarchy owns and controls both political parties in the United States.

Considering this oligarchy is also comprised of the Military-Industrial Complex (including the US Pentagon which committed war crimes exposed by Julian Assange and Wikileaks), how on Earth do you suppose Julian Assange will receive a fair trial in this country?



It was rather clear that the handling of case from the beginning was political – not legal. It has been botched at every turn and the United States government even interfered with the Ecuadorian government (President Lenin Moreno) in order to allow your country (United Kingdom) to illegally remove Mr. Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy. This is all a matter of public knowledge regardless of what your courts have allowed as evidence.



From all intents and purposes, this “show trial” is not only hypocritical but it’s a mockery of the international justice system. Your country wants President Vladimir Putin to be held account for alleged war crimes but never even charged PM Tony Blair, nor did the United States charge any of the war criminals Julian Assange exposed.



Are you planning on adding your name to this political travesty under the con of a “legal system of justice?”



Just as the Chinese Minister has recently proclaimed, take a stand against this hypocrisy and demand an end to this charade between our two countries. History will be extremely unkind to all those involved once Nils Melzer’s book goes global and Stefani Maurizi’s book is published in English. The whole world will see this sham for what it is at a time when the West is screaming for “rules-based order.”



Respectfully,



Todd Smekens

Journalist & Publisher

Middletown Media

United States of America