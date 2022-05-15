Indiana AG Protests Disinformation Governance Board

Indiana’s Attorney General Todd Rokita is among nineteen AGs protesting President Joe Biden’s Disinformation Governance Board (DGB) to be chaired by Nina Jankowicz. The latter has herself been guilty of promoting disinformation and political party propaganda. Even while President Biden and Merrick Garland are seeking the extradition of Julian Assange for exposing US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, while both have pointed at Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, they somehow feel they are purveyors of truth. Quite frankly, that is NOT the role of our federal government.

The role of the free press is to seek out the truth and hold power in the government accountable. Even declaring the need for a “disinformation governance board” means the free press isn’t doing its job. We already know that at Middletown Media since we’ve been pointing it out for over a decade.

AGs Admit Government Censors Via Social Media

While Muncie Voice and Middletown Media have been pointing out government censorship, the American people still cling to their TV media or local newspaper for accurate information on news in their community, state, nation, and across the globe.

By its own admission, the Biden Administration has been “flagging problematic posts” on social media and coordinating with the private sector to regulate Americans’ free speech. The President of the United States publicly urged social media companies to police “misinformation and disinformation” on their platforms. Suddenly, just as Elon Musk prepares to acquire Twitter with the stated purpose of correcting the platform’s censorship of free speech, you announce the creation of the Disinformation Governance Board. DHS’s Disinformation Governance Board Must Be Disbanded

This isn’t a Biden administration issue – the government has been using Big Tech to censor American speech for much longer than Joe Biden’s presidency. We will now have Facebook controlled by the US government and the free speech advocate and privately-owned Twitter as two ethically-opposed social media platforms.

Confirming That The Government Controlled Twitter

It didn’t take long before the government’s new “disinformation board” within the Department of Homeland Security tipped their hats about the control they formerly held over Twitter. The new executive director of the disinformation governance board, Nina Jankowicz, asked Twitter’s Elon Musk if a verified user (blue tick) could make edits to a less trustworthy verified or non-verified user. That’s a fantastic admission, especially to truth-seeking journalists who have tried for years to get verified.



Twitter would repeatedly deny verification and provide an obscure reason or none. If an employer hasn’t screened you on their “approved media list,” you weren’t trustworthy. Now that Elon Musk has promised to get everyone verified who is legitimate, the government is beginning to freak out over a realm they had much control over.

This inability to control Twitter is one reason inside pundits have stated the federal government won’t approve Musk’s acquisition or he’ll pay the billion-dollar bailout fee and walk away.

Closing

Checks and balances of power are essential within our government, but that has been ignored for decades. The powers of the free press have been willingly foregone by the media companies these days in their quest for profits. Their lack of power has also caused their decline and, ultimately, their demise in many cases.

In the void, the oligarchy has taken complete control of the government. Big tech and social media outlets like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Twitter had mutual agreements with the government to control the message through their algorithms. As a result, those of us who operated with ethics and conscience tried to maintain the free press’s role as best we could be censored by Big Tech and Big Media with the assistance of the government.

Moving Twitter into the private realm by Elon Musk is “owning the libs.” But, of course, he means owning the establishment’s Democratic Party, which has control over social media. Whether the acquisition goes through or not, we will learn much if we keep our eyes and ears open toward this disinformation governance board.