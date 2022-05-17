What Are Your Health & Safety Standards

Todd Smekens Follow on Twitter Send an email May 17, 2022Last Updated: May 17, 2022
0 28 1 minute read
safety standards
https://www.trafficsafetystore.com/traffic-cones/history

Health and safety protocols are critical requirements for businesses. Without the right health and safety standards in place, your company is at risk of being hit with lawsuits and you may even experience damage to your brand. Here are some of the key ways that you can keep health and safety standards at the right point for team members and customers alike. 

Appoint a health and safety officer

First, you might want to think about investing in a health and safety officer for your company. A professional like this will check if there are any hazards around your business and correct them before they become a problem. One point to consider here is whether you hire in-house or choose someone outside of your company to take on this role. 

Change the environment 

Next, you should think about changing the business environment. The greatest health issue in businesses today is RSI. This can be avoided by making sure that you do invest in ergonomic furniture. Such as desks that provide the right back support. 

Training 

More often than not an accident on your business property will be caused by human error. That’s why you should make sure you are training up your team. The right training can ensure they take the right steps to avoid a catastrophe. 

Invest in the right equipment 

Finally, it’s important for businesses to invest in the right safety equipment from companies like Traffic Safety Store. This could be as simple as signage or traffic cones to warn of hazards. The infographic below highlights how traffic cones have been used to protect people from danger.


infographic design by Traffic Safety Store

https://www.trafficsafetystore.com/traffic-cones/history

Tags
Todd Smekens Follow on Twitter Send an email May 17, 2022Last Updated: May 17, 2022
0 28 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Todd Smekens

Todd Smekens

Journalist, consultant, publisher, and servant-leader with a passion for truth-seeking. Enjoy motorcycling, meditation, and spending quality time with my daughter and rescue hound. Spiritually-centered first and foremost. Lived in multiple states within the USA and frequent traveler to the mountains.
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button