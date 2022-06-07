3 Health Issues Seniors Must Consider

Being a senior comes with unexpected benefits worth considering. For example, you can maintain a healthy weight with the proper exercise routine. Likewise, you also reduce your risks of developing life-threatening diseases.

According to the APA, seniors tend to recall positive images and enjoy pleasant emotions more than younger people. Despite these perks, aging also comes with health issues, making it essential to know and address them. Here are some medical conditions you should consider as you age.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia occurs when the lungs are affected by viruses, fungi, or bacteria. Indeed, it is a common illness that affects millions of Americans annually. However, seniors tend to develop it more than younger people. According to the CDC, approximately 150 000 older people are hospitalized annually due to pneumonia. Symptoms of this illness include fatigue, high fever, shortness of breath, chills, and chest pain when breathing or coughing. You may also exhibit signs of confusion or reduced mental illness. Since the immune system weakens as you age, it can also cause complications and death.

Fortunately, you can prevent this disease by taking the yearly pneumococcal and influenza vaccine. Practicing good hand hygiene and avoiding smoking are helpful, so keep this in mind. In addition, eating a balanced diet, getting adequate sleep, and exercising regularly boosts your immune system. Pneumonia treatments include antibiotics for bacterial infections, antiviral medication for viral infections, and antifungal medication for fungal infections. In severe cases, surgery is necessary to eliminate the damaged parts of your lungs.

Oral diseases

Oral health issues are common among seniors for many reasons. For instance, darkened teeth are caused by thinning the outer enamel area, which exposes dentin stained by certain foods and beverages. Also, you risk developing gum disease or periodontitis if you have poor oral hygiene. This, in turn, can cause bleeding gum, tooth loss, bad breath, receding gums, red and swollen gums, etc.

As a senior, other oral diseases you risk developing are root decay, reduced sense of taste, thrush, uneven jaw bone, denture-induced stomatitis, etc. In addition, statistics indicate that 96% of older adults have experienced tooth cavities, while 68% have gum disease. However, your oral health can be in top shape with the proper steps.

You’ll find it helpful to brush your teeth at least twice daily with a good toothbrush and toothpaste. Fortunately, options like the biorepair toothpaste are available on the market. However, is biorepair toothpaste safe? You’ll find it helpful to consult your dentist to confirm if it is a suitable product.

Shingles

Shingles are a skin condition caused by a common virus characterized by a rash or a band of blisters. You’ll also experience a tingling sensation or burning pain that can last for weeks. However, shingles can be more severe for seniors due to weakened immune systems. Therefore, they risk developing stroke, post-herpetic neuralgia, vision loss, dementia, etc. While it’s not the direct cause of death, it can trigger fatal conditions like encephalitis and pneumonia.

Shingles treatment includes anticonvulsant medication, antiviral medication, and NSAIDs. In addition, you’ll find it helpful to get a shingles vaccine to reduce your risks of contracting this condition, so keep this in mind.