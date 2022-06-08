How To Grow Your Brand As A Sole Trader

Are you a sole trader relying on your reputation to run a successful business? As you are the face of your business, it’s essential to boost your brand credibility. Therefore, your social media presence and content must be geared towards displaying yourself in the best possible light. Here’s how to grow your brand credibility as a sole trader.

Guest Star Or Host Your Podcast

Podcast listening has increased by nearly 30% in the last three years. Hosting or guesting on a podcast is a fantastic way to open yourself up to a global audience of listeners. Try utilizing podcast booking services to be invited to relevant podcasts where you can share your expertise with an appropriate audience. Boost your credibility as an expert in your chosen topic by talking on podcasts.

Engage With Customers On Social Media

Your social media is the digital interface between you and your customers. Make sure you review any incoming queries or comments from your customers daily. Even if you receive a negative review, ensure that you professionally engage with that individual. Positively engaging with your audience will transfer directly to your business reputation.

Keep Your Content Relevant

Only 40% of businesses report they have an effective content marketing strategy. That leaves nearly 60% of companies without relevant or compelling content. Instead, create blogs, videos, and infographics pertinent to your target audience. SEO is essential to getting to the top of search engine lists, but the content needs to be valuable and appropriate for the people using your brand.

Make Your Website Professional

Your website, like your social media, is the digital face of your business. Whether you work in a physical space or run an online business doesn’t matter. Your website is what customers will use to decide whether to visit you or not. So keep your website professional, visually appealing, and easy to navigate. Invest in a website developer if you aren’t confident in your abilities.

Keep Branding Consistent

Keep your branding for your business consistent across your website, marketing materials, and physical advertising. As a sole trader, your business success is entirely down to whether people recognize your company or not. So make sure your business has a clear and eye-catching logo, and your marketing materials have a clear and consistent tone and visual appearance.

Your Reputation Is Key

As a sole trader, your reputation is essential to your business success. Therefore, your content, website, social media, and marketing material must be consistent to ensure that your brand is easily recognizable. It would help if you also considered boosting your visibility by appearing on podcasts or starting your own. Finally, engage with your customers and create value-added content for them to show that you are an expert in their field of interest.