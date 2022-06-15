3 Habits Impacting Your Vision

Few people realize that specific actions and inactions impact their vision. Yet, according to national statistics, the United States records about 2.4 million eye injuries annually, and many Americans are at risk of visual impairment. The numbers are discouraging, and you must be proactive about taking care of your eye health. Below are more details on habits that impact vision wellness.

Not wearing sunglasses in summer

The sun is at its highest during the summer, exposing you to more solar radiation. According to the nasa.gov website, UV exposure has dramatically increased in the last three decades. This is a great cause for concern, especially in a country where Basal cell carcinoma (skin cancer) is particularly prevalent. Moreover, UV rays affect eye health, and if care is not taken, it could compromise overall eye function. A 2019 Hopkins Medicine report indicated that the eyelids have the thinnest skin.

Due to the lack of ample collagen and healthy fats in this area, they become more vulnerable to UV rays, especially in summer. Medicalexpress.com has also stated that 34% of adults in the US live with UV exposure’s effects on their eyes. For this reason, it is essential not to go without sunglasses during summer. Fortunately, you can mitigate the impact on your eyes by investing in quality eyewear. By opting for progressive sunglasses, readers this summer can protect their eyes.

Excessive screen time

Research has shown that children have excessive screen time from watching TV and using smartphones, tablets, and computers. Adults who spend an incredible amount of time behind the screen also experience dry eyes and irritation. In more recent times, this has become known as digital eye strain. Research has also proven that people with minor eye problems can exacerbate the condition when they spend too much time on screens.

Eye specialists at the College of Optometrists developed the 20-20-20 rule; for every 20 minutes spent looking at a bright digital screen, commit 20 seconds to staring at an object positioned 20 feet away from you. This rule allows your eyes to rest briefly. It also reduces the rate at which blue light penetrates the retina.

Poor contact lens hygiene

About 45 million Americans wear contact lenses. And over the years, physicians have lamented the inattention given to contact lens care. The suspicion is that many may have fallen into a complacency cycle and fail to adhere to proper contact lens hygiene. Unfortunately, exposure to bacterial and fungal infections from poorly-maintained contact lenses increases the risk of aggravated vision problems. While there is convenience in ordering contact lenses online, you may want to visit the optometrist for periodic checks on your eyes. Also, avoid topping up contact lens solution with ordinary water. This introduces microorganisms and micro-abrasions on the lens, ultimately affecting vision wellness.

Your wellness is an all-encompassing activity, and it’s essential to pay critical attention to everything that impacts it, including your vision.