What To Do If You Get Arrested

People are arrested daily; some of those arrests are legitimate, while others are a mistake. Whatever method is used, there are specific steps that must be followed.

Fear and embarrassment are common reactions to being arrested in public or front of family and friends. However, you must maintain your composure at all times. Regardless of the conclusion, here are some suggestions for expediting and simplifying the process.

Don’t Resist

Even if you know you didn’t do anything wrong or are scared of being arrested – don’t resist. Resisting in any way is the worst thing you can do at the moment of an arrest. The more you resist, the more challenging it will be for everyone.

Even a little resistance can lead to you being charged with a more serious crime or an extra crime on top of the one you were already being arrested for. So what could have been a minor problem that got you a fine and let you go could end up being a big problem that brings you jail time and needing bail bonds because you fought the police? If this happens, just let the police do their job and take care of everything else when you get to the station.

Don’t Speak

Getting arrested for a crime might make you want to say something right away, even if you haven’t done anything wrong. But you don’t have to say anything at all. Instead, when you are arrested, the police officer will tell you that you can stay quiet if you want to.

The best thing to do is stay quiet, except to say your name and ask for your lawyer. But, of course, it would help if you waited for your lawyer to arrive. Then, when they get there, they’ll be able to tell you what to do and say—until then, being quiet will help you gather your thoughts and think about any questions you ask.

What If You Don’t Have A Lawyer?

Not everyone has an attorney they can contact right away if they find themselves in need of one. If this is the case, there is no need for an alarm since you will still have access to one. Don’t be scared to ask the police officers for assistance since they can get you one if you need one. Once you have been arrested, there are still paths you can take to guarantee that you have legal counsel, even if you do not have the financial means to pay for one yourself and cannot afford to do so.

Look After Yourself

Self-care is always necessary after you’ve been arrested. It’s scary to have something like this happen, even if you didn’t do anything to deserve it. Once you’ve been charged, it’s essential to take care of your mental and physical health so you can pay attention to what’s happening and put up a good defense.