Know When To Hire A Car Accident Lawyer

Injured in a car accident? Hit from behind? Did you total your vehicle, or was it just a fender bender, and you got lucky and walked away. Either way, no one can plan for the unexpected. Especially when the unforeseen comes out of nowhere and you suffer the life-altering horror of a car accident!

After the initial shock and the reality that you were just in an auto accident sets in, it’s time to make some important decisions. One of the many decisions you will need to make is whether you need to contact a lawyer. Let’s be clear, you have an inherent right to contact a lawyer, but you also have the right to manage your claim with the insurance company on your own.

Being prepared to deal with a seasoned insurance adjuster with only one purpose: doing anything they can to avoid paying you money is part of your reality. As friendly as the adjuster appears, the truth is the representative is not your friend. He represents the insurance company, and unfortunately, they have a few tricks up their sleeve.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over two million people suffer injuries in auto accidents each year. If you fall into this alarming statistic, deciding whether to hire a lawyer is entirely up to you, but it’s usually best to hire one quickly.

Statute of Limitations

Among the many deadlines, such as filing your claim with the courts, one of the best-known deadlines is the Statute of Limitation, which is generally two years from the date of the accident in Illinois. Failing to file with the court within this time frame means you lose the right to sue for damages. However, you should also be aware of other less restrictive deadlines, and missing them could create some big problems in your claim.

What Evidence do I Need After a Car Accident?

You want to make sure all evidence of the crash site is preserved. Depending on the severity of your accident, roadway evidence such as skid marks, car accident debris (such as broken-off pieces of headlights), or wheel tracks on the shoulder of the road could prove to be valuable if there is a dispute about who was in the wrong. Therefore, it’s important to visit the scene of the collision and preserve all evidence. An attorney will hire the service of an accident reconstruction expert that will then use the roadway evidence to prove how the car accident occurred.

Witnesses also play a pivotal role in a contested accident claim. Keep in mind a typical witness may come forward and share what they saw immediately following the accident. The witness may have vivid memories of the injured person in pain and events of the accident. But over time, they may forget what happened and become less motivated to share what they saw. Before the witness’ memory or motivation fades, your lawyer can often take written statements to preserve what the witness remembers.

The most sound advice is to speak with a lawyer on the collision day or within a few days afterward. A good personal injury lawyer will help you untangle the messy situation resulting from your accident.

Choose Agruss Law Firm, LLC

A personal injury can disrupt your life by leaving you with significant medical bills and the inability to work. If you were injured in an accident caused by someone else, you would need to work with one of our award-winning Chicago personal injury lawyers. Your initial consultation with Agruss Law Firm, LLC is completely free, so don’t delay. Reach out today to discuss your case. Bring your documentation to your consultation with one of our personal injury attorneys to give you our best legal advice.

Victims who may have a personal injury case are often nervous about contacting a personal injury law firm. They may mistakenly believe that they will be unable to pay their attorney, go on record with the insurance company, or otherwise add more stress themselves. But if you are having difficulty getting to work and paying your medical bills, you may be entitled to compensation under Illinois law.

It’s the little things that matter when choosing the right personal injury law firm. You will likely think of all sorts of questions driven by the anxiety of your case. It would be best if you had a very responsive attorney and will answer all of your questions promptly with empathy. We fight for your rights from your first phone call with us two getting your last settlement check.

CONTACT:

Michael Agruss

Agruss Law Firm, LLC

4809 N. Ravenswood Ave, Suite 419, Chicago, IL 60640

Tel: 312-462-4112 Email: michael@agrusslawfirm.com