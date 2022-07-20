How To Create A More Eco-Friendly Business?

Most homeowners worldwide have taken steps towards creating a more eco-friendly home. Whether that’s something as simple as making an effort to turn unused lights off or having undergone substantial renovations, there is much we can do in our properties to reduce our carbon footprint.

But when it comes to our place of work, it can be easy for employees to let their sustainable habits slip, particularly if they’re not directly feeling the financial impact of their behavior. So what can owners do to create a more eco-friendly business, and how can they ensure their employees maintain an eco-conscience at home and work?

Be smart with your energy

As well as considering using a sustainable provider, you may also look to install some smart devices around your office to make it easier to save energy. There are many different options on the market, all designed to take the hassle out of monitoring your consumption. If you’re looking to save on heating costs, consider installing a smart thermostat to track and control your usage more accurately. This could make a significant impact on both your bills and the local environment.

Where possible, you should also look to use energy-efficient appliances and equipment throughout your eco-friendly business office spaces. If you’ve been relying on old equipment for some time, upgrading your technology for more efficient alternatives will mean you can save on energy, making it easier for staff to do their job effectively.

Use less, recycle more

One of the most impactful things you can do as a business to help support the environment is to use less and recycle more. Any waste you create from paper use to food will hurt the environment if it’s not correctly disposed of. And whilst you should encourage more recycling throughout your business, it’s even more important to use less in the first place. This will help protect the planet’s natural resources and reduce the costs associated with waste management.

Promote sustainable lifestyle habits

It’s crucial that you address the potential culprits that contribute to your carbon footprint within the office. Still, it’s also important for your employees to buy into these changes for you to notice the biggest impact. Creating schemes designed to encourage workers to make sustainable lifestyle choices away from the office could go a long way to reducing their overall carbon footprint and the business.

Cycle-to-work schemes are one example that an eco-friendly business can adopt, whereby employees save on the cost of a bike to encourage greater use. This can reduce the indirect emissions associated with commuting. Companies might also look to create an eco panel of employees responsible for overseeing the business’ sustainability initiatives. This panel can also be invaluable in educating fellow employees about green living, giving them advice that can be used at work and at home.