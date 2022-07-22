5 Reasons To Avoid The News

Each year, it seems like the news headlines become gloomier and gloomier. In recent months we’ve had a global pandemic, international conflict, wildfires, climate change, and the skyrocketing cost of living crisis. You’d be forgiven for thinking that the world is getting worse.

But this is not the case. The reason news headlines are increasingly negative is nothing to do with the state of the world. After all, the history books are full of wars, pandemics, and disastrous weather events – they’re nothing new. The reason is down to clicks. News outlets know that the attention-grabbing, fear-mongering articles are the ones that get the most views and comments, and so they produce more of them.

When you watch the news, listen to the radio, or scroll through Twitter, it can seem like you are trapped in a hell of your own making, but it is all just a matter of perspective. Change your perspective, and things will look a lot better.

You might think that staying up to date with the news is essential in the modern world. You need to know what is going on to stay current and in the know. But ask yourself why this is necessary? The act of habitually absorbing negative news stories is known as doomscrolling, and it can be an extremely harmful habit. It can cause stress and anxiety levels to soar and does little to improve your quality of life. There is nothing wrong with taking time to go off the grid and look after your mental health.

If you’re still unsure you can break away from the news, here are five reasons to do so in 2022.

Improve your mental health

Since the Covid-19 pandemic started, the number of people struggling with their mental health skyrocketed. This was due to many factors, including social isolation and concern for their loved ones. Still, it was undoubtedly augmented by anxiety about the world’s state, fueled by the news headlines. If you can put down your phone and fight the urge to check the news constantly, you will find your mental health rapidly improves. Your stress levels will decrease, your mind will clear, and you will be a happier and more positive person as a result.

Stop giving them money

When you’re reading the news online, you probably don’t notice the vast amounts of digital advertising littering the screen. But every time they appear in front of you, these global corporations are making money through ad revenue. They lure you into their depressing articles through clickbait-style headlines and then see their impressions and click rates go up and earn money off your vulnerability. Stop feeding the capitalist machine and eliminate these ads from your life.

Most of it doesn’t affect you

Some of the news you read may have a direct impact on your life, such as the latest Covid regulations or updates on energy costs. But the truth is that most of the media you consume doesn’t affect you. How much time do you spend reading articles about grisly murders in another part of the world, the latest celebrity divorce, or some economist about Bitcoin transactions? The most significant effect these stories have on you is that they make you more stressed and unhappy.

You won’t miss anything

People who don’t read or watch the news rarely feel like missing out. Any information that is relevant to you will make its way to you through the people around you. When you first tear yourself away from the news, you might initially feel worried that you’re missing crucial facts, but after a while, you will stop caring and start enjoying your life.

You’ll have more free time

The most significant impact of avoiding the news is that you will have so much more free time to live your life. How often have you opened your favorite news website, ending up in an hour-long cycle of procrastination and despair? Instead, you can make the most of all this extra time to do the things that matter to you.

Add an extra hour to play with your kids each day, exercise more, or refresh yourself with some more time in bed. The choice is yours. Your life will become more fulfilling and satisfying, and you’ll start to wonder why you ever felt the need to keep up with the news in the first place.