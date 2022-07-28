The 5 Most Future Proof Careers

The world of work is changing fast. New digital tools, global markets, and the rise of artificial intelligence are turning old career advice on its head. The good news is that this also creates exciting opportunities for professionals to pivot into future-proof careers. In this new world, demand for STEM skills (science, technology, engineering, and math) will increase by up to 25% in the next five years. New research from LinkedIn shows these are the most future-proof jobs until 2024. If you’re looking to pivot into a fast-growing field, these five roles may be your best bet:

Healthcare Professionals

Healthcare is one of the oldest professions in the world, but it is also one of the most future-proof. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare jobs will grow by 10% by 2023. This growth rate is awe-inspiring, considering that many other industries are expected to see job losses due to automation. More importantly, this growth continues decades into the future. This is because healthcare is also one of the largest industries in the world. As populations grow and become more affluent, healthcare spending rises to treat new diseases and manage chronic conditions.

Data Scientists

There is no better example of a thriving career expecting high demand for years to come than data scientist. After all, data will never go out of style. But it’s not just the amount of data that is increasing — the growth rate is also significant. A report from the McKinsey Global Institute estimates that 90% of all data has been created in the last two years alone. The importance of data scientists will only increase as companies face the daunting challenge of figuring out how to make sense of all this data.

Real Estate

Real estate agents are in a position to take advantage of a global economic shift. Rapid economic growth in emerging markets has created more demand for property in recent years. This has led to skyrocketing property prices in major cities around the world. As new towns become increasingly attractive for global workers and investors, real estate agents are positioning themselves to help facilitate this shift. Other opportunities within the real estate market are set to grow in the future. One such niche is estate sales business opportunities providing estate liquidation services; others include home stagers, real estate attorneys, loan officers, and more.

Cybersecurity

As cyberattacks become more frequent and destructive, governments and businesses increasingly turn to cybersecurity teams to defend against these threats. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for cybersecurity professionals should grow by 14% by 2023. This growth is expected to be even more rapid in the coming years as the world’s dependence on digital systems grows. The best way to break into this growing field is to earn a cybersecurity certification. There are dozens of different certificates available. These can be earned online or through an extra-curricular program at a local college or university.

Delivery/Logistics

The rise of e-commerce is expected to continue to reshape the logistics industry. While this has created new opportunities for delivery drivers, it has made it more difficult for workers to enter the industry. This has created a shortage of qualified drivers, which has increased wages. Logistics is one of the few industries expected to see significant job growth in the coming years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it is one of only three industries projected to grow by more than 10% between 2023.

Conclusion

The best way to navigate this shifting landscape is to select a target industry and identify the most demanding skills. This allows you to find the best path toward a future-proof career.