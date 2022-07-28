8 Ideas For Employee Recognition Awards

Regarding employee recognition awards, there are different ways to show appreciation for your best workers. Not just for doing a good job, but also for special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, and the start of a new year.

For an employer to have a reward system in place, he or she needs to have put some strategic thought into the event. But many businesses don’t do this, let alone celebrate events like this.

It’s easy to understand why some businesses don’t celebrate things like the start of a new year. Some businesses don’t see the point because it could be expensive and take time. Instead, they just wished their team a Happy New Year.

There’s nothing wrong with that, though. Still, there is more that could be done. Not only to show your best employees that you appreciate and value them but also as a reward.

What goes wrong in many places is that they think the “end game” is the cost of the gesture. Employers often think it needs to be big, fancy, and expensive. If you think this, you’ll be glad to hear that you can reward your office without spending much money. At the same time, being as good as something huge.

There are many good reasons why companies should reward their best workers. For a better office culture, to get employees more involved, or to cut down on employee turnover. There are a lot of reasons why you should thank your team. Productivity is often something that remains high when you recognize employees for the hard work they are putting in. You don’t need to just reward your employees with a yearly bonus either, there are many other ways you can show that you appreciate what they do and how they have helped the business to grow.

Now that you know all the reasons, you need to find a reward. So, here are eight good ways to show your team that you care about the hard work that they are putting in:

A Thank You Note, Letter, Or Email

Especially if it’s from the boss, a note written by hand letting the employee know how much he is appreciated can go a long way. If you don’t count the cost of paper and ink, it’s free and only takes time. Writing a note by hand is a great way to do a few things. It shows that you care about the person and are willing to spend some time with them. Make sure you make these personal to the individual. If you start to send out the same email over and over, it will lose its value and won’t have the same effect. When it comes to employee recognition, the investment in time goes a long way.

Throw An Office Party

An office party can be a great way to celebrate the end of one year and the start of another. Office parties are great because you can recognize multiple employees and give them a chance to feel important and have fun simultaneously. Two good things happened because of a move. It might cost a little more than a handwritten note, but your workers will appreciate it. It could be a Christmas party or an annual summer bash with loads of entertainment. If you throw a summer bash, you could make it so that family and friends can come too. Hire a piece of land with a marquee for a fun day where your employees will feel appreciated, provide some great food, and arrange some Entertainment Rentals for a fun day where your employees will feel appreciated.

Throw An Office Picnic

Like having a party at work, having a BBQ is also a good idea. Have a barbecue the Friday before the big day you’re supposed to be working. This works well because it allows the team to take a break at work and get to know each other better while having a few drinks. When you’re supposed to be working is the best time to show you care by grilling meat, making a salad, and drinking nice drinks. When showing employees your gratitude for them, it will make the staff happy and keep them going for months.

Monetary Reward

Everyone likes money because it’s great. But it’s not always a great way to get people to do things. At least not enough to keep you going for a long time. One thing is different, though. And that’s a bonus for the new year. Getting a bonus or something else you’ve earned for your hard work can be much more satisfying than just getting money. Most people would agree with this as a gesture of employee recognition because they would think they deserve it. The bonus would be helpful, especially at this time of year when there are a lot of costs.

Extra Holidays

One of the best ways you can reward your employees is to give them a week or two off around the New Year. Most people would appreciate being given time to spend with family or to fly to their home city without using up their annual leave. Since the boss is probably taking some time off, giving some employees the same chance is nice.

Magazine Subscription

A magazine subscription could be for the individual or something you put in the staff room. It can be a good reason to give your team a gift they’ll get every month for the next year. It gives them something to do when they need to relax. Why not talk to them about the kinds of reading material they would like to see? You could also think about doing the same with some books or a few kindles for them to use.

Tickets To A Show Or Game

All year long, there are many things to do. Everything from sports to concerts and everything in between. Tickets can be cheap, and the team and each member can have a lot of fun. Who said getting tickets to a football game was only a way to get new clients? Tickets are great for employee recognition awards as well.

Field Trip

Like “Tickets to an event,” a good field trip can greatly reward your best workers. Instead of taking the team to work on the last day of the year, take them somewhere!

There are probably other businesses in the area besides yours. There might be a football game, a distillery, or a place to climb rocks. Reward the team with a fun activity everyone can participate in, and your already great office culture will be even better next year.

In Summary

It doesn’t have to be hard work to find ways to thank your best employees. Both of you can have a lot of fun with it. It can be as simple as giving them a high five, writing them a nice note, or calling them into the office to congratulate them.

Don’t overlook a good reward system when trying to improve office culture, morale, and the number of people who leave their jobs. Now that you know it’s good for your office and a good idea and how to do it well, you can reward your employees. There’s no reason why you can’t save money, show your employees how much you appreciate them, and reach all your goals.

Rewarding your best employees can be easy. They’ll look forward to the next year, and they’ll work harder and with more commitment. Like investing, you’ll get more out if you put a little in.