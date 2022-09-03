Your confidence is yours, and you should not let anyone dictate how you feel about yourself. However, this happens a lot more than it should, with people feeling as though they are not good enough because they don’t look like the people on the cover of magazines. Well, a little newsflash for you is that most of those people don’t look the way they do on the cover either, not without a lot of editing. Real is the best thing to go for; that is where you will find your true confidence.

Below, we’ll be giving you some advice on how to take control of your confidence, so keep reading down if you want to find out more.

Look How YOU Want To Look

First, you’ve got to make sure you look how you want to. Too many people are now willing to change how they dress, apply their makeup, and so much more simply because that is how someone else has made them feel. Well, the answer is that you should never change who you are for someone else, even if it’s something as simple as the clothes you wear. You need to wear what you want to wear because it makes you feel comfortable, because it makes you feel beautiful and because it makes you feel happy.

It’s essential that you take control of your appearance. It’s true that this is not the only thing that matters when it comes to confidence, but it sure is essential as it’s where many people’s insecurities come from.

Surround Yourself With Positive People

You should always be surrounding yourself with positive people as much as you can. This does not mean that your friends and family don’t have problems, but it means that they are not constantly putting you down rather than attempting to build you up. The people in your life who love you the most will not care about anything other than the fact that you are happy, and if you don’t believe us, then you can ask them.

Surrounding yourself with people who make you feel good about yourself is the best thing you can do for your confidence. If you are always around those who comment on the little things, such as how you look, your weight, your skin, or whatever else, you need a new group of people, as this will only damage your confidence.

Don’t Be Afraid To Be Different

It’s crucial that you understand that being different is not a bad thing. It’s always said as though it is, but this is not the case; we can promise you that. Sometimes being different is the thing that gets you noticed by the right people for all of the right people, so this is not something that you should ever dampen. Those who try to take away your uniqueness are threatened by it, which you must keep in mind.

This could be if you have a bunch of piercings, such as an industrial piercing or a nose piercing, or it could have something to do with your personality. Either way, be authentic; as we said, you will attract the right people.

It’s About Who You Are

The final thing that we want to mention is that it’s about who you are inside, as this is what means the most. Looks can change and fade, but the person you are on the inside will be what matters. You should focus on this when it comes to your confidence – being a good person above all else because that is something to be proud of.

At the end of the day, your confidence belongs to you and not another person on this planet. Nobody will be able to make you feel less than without your permission, so ensure that you are never giving it. You always want to ensure that you are doing things because you want to do them, not because you think that it’s what someone else wants you to do. You have got to be the most authentic version of yourself, as this is the only way you will ever have true confidence. We wish you the very best of luck in achieving this and hope that this happens sooner rather than later.