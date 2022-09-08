How To Upgrade Your Restaurant Biz

The time will come when you need to upgrade your restaurant business. Yesterday, we discussed upgrading the outdoor facade to coincide with your brand. Also, revamping the functional space is only part of the puzzle since you must keep customers returning. This post is dedicated to upgrading your restaurant business by expanding storage space, kitchen remodeling, improving marketing, livening up the bar, and boosting sales.

Expand Your Storage Space

Many restaurant owners want to stay small, and that’s fine. But as your business becomes more popular and you serve more covers, you might run out of space for perishables. For instance, you might have to leave food outside because of a lack of space. Or an untrained employee is moving dangerously close to a cross-contamination catastrophe in your reach-in fridge. So the time comes when you must upgrade to a walk-in cooler refrigeration unit. Companies like BARR refrigeration offer some of the best you will find globally.

Revamp Your Commercial Kitchen

Sometimes a kitchen also needs a bit of a going over. Equipment gets greasy and breaks, and your kitchen staff will suffer. Fortunately, you can make your kitchen a wonderful place to work with some simple changes. Of course, you will need to invest some cash. But you will feel the benefits for years. For example, you could do away with the tired linear system and have your valuable staff working together in a central zone for more accessible communication and slicker service. Exposing the kitchen to customers is also a trendy way to engage more.

Upgrade Marketing Your Restaurant

Of course, your restaurant is a business at the end of the day. And a business needs continued sales for growth, cash flow, and continued service. Here are some sales ideas:

Ask customers to leave reviews on social media and review sites like Yelp.

Offer online ordering through popular apps like Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Don’t neglect the power of happy hour sales. They can be a massive boost.

The power of reviews is astounding. A recent survey found that over 90% of customers decide based on previous reviews. So don’t neglect to ask for them whenever possible.

Renovate the Restaurant Dining Area

Suppose you’re serving delicious meals to your clients daily but not seeing results. In that case, it’s time to think about a restaurant makeover. Even if your restaurant has been doing well, it is occasionally essential to give it a facelift. This lets you keep up with the landscape of thrilling, flashy, and bright new spaces. As seen in TV shows like Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and Undercover Boss, upgrading your restaurant can generate more sales than advertising. A fresh coat of paint with a contemporary finish can bring your eatery back to life.

Livening Up The Bar

If you haven’t decorated in a while, try sprucing up your space with these bar upgrades. Change the layout of your bar to make it feel more open. Alternatively, arrange tables in a way that improves the flow of the restaurant for both visitors and servers. A coat of paint is one of the bar renovations that instantly enhances the look and feel of your bar. Changing the hues or continuing with the same shade as a new coat can make your bar look new. Plants also add subtle flashes of color and freshness. And you have a lot of possibilities, such as flowers and foliage.

Summary

It’s easier than you think to upgrade your restaurant business. You can start by expanding available storage, increasing sales with various methods, and sprucing up the bar area.