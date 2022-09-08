Common Long-Term Injuries For Runners

If you’re like most runners, long-term injuries from running are devastating because they prevent you from competing and training. Taking time off from running the Boston Marathon throws off your goals. Maybe even more devastating was that healing the injury would not heal in a few days. As a result, you may wonder what your options are now and how to move forward. This blog post will explore some of those options for you.

Common Long-Term Injuries And Their Symptoms

Common long-term injuries from running or other training can include stress fractures, shin splints, Achilles tendinitis, and patellofemoral pain syndrome. Stress fractures often occur in the bones of the feet or lower legs and are caused by runners’ repetitive impact on the bones. Shin splints are muscle strain that affects the muscles and tendons around the shinbone. Achilles tendonitis is an inflammation of the Achilles tendon, the large tendon that connects the calf muscle to the heel bone.

Finally, patellofemoral pain syndrome is a condition that causes pain in the front of the knee, around the patella (knee cap). Symptoms of these injuries can include pain, swelling, tenderness, and stiffness. If you think you may be injured, you must see a doctor or physiotherapist for diagnosis and treatment.

Runners Need To Recover

As runners sidelined by an injury, you know the frustration of watching your favorite activity become out of reach. The good news is that you can get back on track with the proper treatment and gradually return to running. The first step is to see a doctor or physiotherapist and identify the root cause of the problem. Requiring surgery means you must wait long for surgery day, but you can always consider medical tourism to speed up the process. Once you know what you’re dealing with, you can start taking steps to recover.

For example, if you have Achilles tendinitis, you may need to do targeted stretching and strengthening exercises to reduce stress on the tendon. If you’ve suffered a stress fracture, on the other hand, runners must give the bone time to heal before returning to running.

No matter what type of injury you’re dealing with, it’s vital to listen to your body and take things slowly at first. Then, gradually increase your mileage, and giving yourself adequate rest days will help ensure a triumphant return to running.

In Conclusion

Sports injuries can be frustrating and challenging, especially for runners who are used to being active. However, it’s important to remember that every injury is unique and will require an individualized rehabilitation process. Don’t be discouraged if your injury takes longer to heal than you anticipated – the most important thing is that you listen to your body and give it the time it needs to recover.

In the meantime, there are still plenty of ways to stay active and healthy, even if you can’t run or participate in your usual fitness activities. Just make sure to listen to your body and choose activities that won’t put undue stress on your injury. With patience and perseverance, you’ll return to your old self in no time.