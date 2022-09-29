Wealth Does Not Guarantee Happiness

One of those life lessons forced upon us is that we need to strive for wealth to get anywhere in life. The hardest thing about acquiring riches is that we think we’ve got to sacrifice everything to get there. “It’s a long way to the top,” after all. The reality is that when it comes to the game of life as we know it, we should stop striving for riches.

Because the topic of wealth is not just about money, it’s about happiness. Should we aspire for comfort rather than riches? We should, and here are some approaches to consider

Having a Realistic Approach View of the World

People want to make their mark on the world, and the critical thing that we all need to remember is that if we want to have an impact on someone’s life, we should strive to be the best version of ourselves. People look at happiness in life and equate it to having more money because they think money means a better lifestyle. But the fact is that you can find ways to earn more money, such as investing, but money is the means to an end.

People are jumping on investing platforms like Bitcoin Prime because it’s an easy way to invest, but the vital thing to remember when it comes to acquiring wealth is that in the world of investment, if you want to make a significant return, you’ve got to be willing to play the long game. People are not after long-term wealth and satisfaction because they want things now. Money cannot buy happiness, but it can motivate you to a better life. And this is why we’ve got to remember that if we want something, we’ve got to be prepared to slug it out.

So many people think they deserve things right now without having to work for them. While this is another debate based on the quality of work and how hard you work, the most challenging thing about life is that thinking you need to get something more.

Is the Grass Greener on the Other Side?

It’s far more essential to be comfortable with who you are. We see other people trying to keep up with the Joneses, and we believe this is the best way to live because we need more stuff. It’s a common misconception that having more stuff makes you better and happier. Everybody talks about what they would do if they won the lottery, but there have been countless examples in life of people who have won the lottery and have been unhappy due to the so-called “lottery curse.”

What happens to these people who have withered away their riches or found that this new life just wasn’t theirs? They go back to their old job, or they find themselves struggling because they had so much money to burn they lost all notion of common sense. We must remember that looking for something better is not necessarily the solution. Most of the time, what we want is right in front of us.

Motivation Is Vital As Long, As It’s Targeted Correctly

We live in a world where everybody needs validation. The problem is that we can easily measure ourselves against other people and think that if we want to live a better life, we’ve got to focus on more stuff. Having more money and material possessions is something people view as a sign of success, which is constantly perpetuated by any Instagram influencer.

Success is something that’s not measured purely in terms of how much money you have. You can have a specific amount of money, but you’re better off investing it into something that would benefit your life. Cars and houses are not going to help you feel better about yourself. If anything, they become more of a distraction. We already live in a world full of distractions in the form of social media. For our mental health, we all need to spend some time away from our social media accounts because it helps us think about the things that truly matter.

We have got to start thinking about what makes us happy. If it’s not about aiming low or for just good enough, but realizing life is about quality. We can all feel that we need more things, but there comes a point when we rack up debt and start to think that it doesn’t matter. Deathbed regrets are never about making more money because you can’t take it with you, and having more money to wrap yourself up in will not help. Aim for the extraordinary life you want now because it’s all there.