Prepare Your Property for Cold Weather

As winter quickly approaches, it is time to prepare your property for the cold weather. Many tasks must be done to ensure your property stays safe and in good condition throughout the winter. This article will focus on the most important preparations that need to be made before winter comes to visit.

Check your roof

One of the most important things to do in preparation for winter is to check your roof. Look for any loose or missing shingles and ensure that all the flashings are securely in place. If any areas look like they need repair, it is best to take care of them before the winter weather hits.

If you have a metal roof, ensure it is properly sealed, and there are no areas where water can seep in. It is also essential to clear away any debris, such as leaves or branches, that could fall on your roof during a winter storm.

Another thing to keep in mind is the potential for ice dams. These occur when melting snow refreezes at the roof’s edge, forming a barrier that can cause water to back up and leak into your property. To prevent this, ensure your gutters are clean and clear of debris. You may also want to install gutter guards to remove leaves and debris.

If you have a flat roof, it is essential to check for any ponding water. This can happen when the snow melts and refreezes, causing water to pool on your roof. If this happens, it can lead to severe damage, such as leaks or even collapse. To prevent ponding water, ensure your drains are clear and working correctly.

It is also a good idea to have a commercial roofing contractor come out and inspect your roof before winter. They will be able to identify potential problems and ensure that your roof is in good condition.

Inspect your windows and doors

Another essential task in winter preparation is inspecting your windows and doors. Make sure that all the seals are intact and that there are no cracks or gaps. If you find any areas that need repair, it is best to take care of them before the cold weather hits.

It is also an excellent idea to weatherstrip your doors and windows. This will help to keep out drafts and make your business more energy-efficient. You can buy weatherstripping at most hardware stores.

In addition, it is important to check your window screens for any holes or tears. These need to be repaired as they will allow bugs and other pests into your business property.

Prepare your plumbing

As the temperatures start dropping, preparing your plumbing is crucial. One of the most important things to do is to insulate your pipes. This will help to prevent them from freezing and bursting during the winter. You can buy pipe insulation at most hardware stores.

It is also a good idea to disconnect any hoses from outdoor faucets and drain them before winter hits. This will help to prevent them from freezing and bursting as well. Finally, if you have an irrigation system, it is crucial to have it professionally winterized by a licensed contractor.

Taking the time to prepare your business property for winter is essential. Doing so can help ensure your property stays safe and in good condition throughout the cold weather.