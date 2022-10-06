12 Ways to Drive Traffic to Your Blog

If you are running your own blog, one of the most important things you should do is drive traffic. When you have a new website for the first time, you might constantly refresh your stats page to find out how many people are visiting you. The thing is, that’s a useless page for you to be refreshing because no matter how many times you look at those results, they will not change unless you put actionable tasks in place.

You need to work on generating your blog traffic, which means building a loyal audience. There is no magic formula to driving traffic, you just have to ensure you understand where your blog is going and what you want people to see. There are some excellent practices that you can put in place that can help you to drive traffic, and we’ve got 12 ways for you to do that below:

Think about your titles. For every single post that you write, you need to catch eyeballs. You wouldn’t try to catch a fish without bait on the hook, and your title is your bait. Titles like ‘how’ or ‘why’ or a list or an ‘attention please’ type of situation will always grab the reader’s attention. Is it clickbait? Possibly. There is nothing wrong with that. Instructional posts are always popular – just like this one.

Go off the beaten track. If you want people to come and visit your post and read what you have to say, you might need to shuffle sideways. We’re talking about contacting a video production company to film you talking – so a blog is not a blog. These posts can be much catchier and more popular than regular posts because people want to hear from and see you. It puts a face behind the website and tells people what you’re doing without having to dive through 15 pages of content – it’s a catchy way to get people‘s attention and drive traffic.

Keep it consistent. Content is king – there is no doubt about that, but nobody will want to come back if there is no consistency in your posting. Lazy posting and flimsy titles do not bring the customers and do not bring your readers closer to you. Readers appreciate excellent and robust content rather than lots of fluff and rubbish. It may sound harsh, but if your actual posts are not high-quality and helpful content, there’s just no point.

Make it valuable. You have to ask yourself every time you write an article whether or not it is valuable to the reader. If you are producing content that your readers enjoy, they will always come back for more, and when they come back for more, they will take your site time and again. Not only that, but they will share your site continuously, and you need this if you want to continue driving that traffic.

Share, share, and share again. In your workplace, in your university studies, on your social media, and on other people‘s blogs, you need to be sharing your blog link. One of the biggest mistakes bloggers often make when they are beginning is sharing their posts only once. Instead of just sharing on Twitter or Facebook, they need to share everywhere and keep doing it. You can schedule your post to be shared on your feed multiple times to increase the chances of more and more people seeing it. If you don’t do this, no one is coming.

Recycling is cool! We already know this at home, but when it comes to your website, you can recycle your old content on every path. Posts you wrote six years ago in a pre-Covid world and before the clown attack of 2016 will not always be as relevant now. Some guidelines and niche pieces may be worth updating because things change. If your niche is evolving, you need to ensure that you are keeping up with that, and re-purchasing and rewriting your content shows that you are growing from the previous opinions. This makes you much more attractive to other people and will help them to keep going back to your website repeatedly.

Image source: Pexels