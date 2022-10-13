What Should I Expect During Pregnancy

When you are pregnant, there are a lot of things that you need to know to have a healthy pregnancy. However, some things might surprise you about being pregnant. This article will discuss some surprising things you may experience while pregnant so you can prepare for them in advance.

Morning sickness:

One of the things that you may not expect while you are pregnant is morning sickness. Morning sickness is a common pregnancy symptom and can be very unpleasant. Some women experience mild morning sickness, while others may have more severe symptoms. If you are experiencing morning sickness, drink plenty of fluids and eat small, frequent meals. You should also avoid spicy or greasy foods.

Weight gain:

Another surprise during pregnancy can be the amount of weight gain. This weight gain is ordinary and necessary for the development of your baby. However, if you are gaining more than this, you should speak to your doctor. Excessive weight gain can lead to complications during pregnancy and delivery.

Heartburn:

Heartburn is another common pregnancy symptom that may surprise you. Heartburn occurs when stomach acid flows back up into the esophagus. This can cause a burning sensation in the chest or throat. If you are experiencing heartburn, eat small meals and avoid spicy or acidic foods. You should also avoid lying down immediately after eating.

Stretch marks:

Stretch marks are another common side effect of pregnancy. Stretch marks occur when the skin stretches and tears. They are typically most prominent on the abdomen, breasts, and thighs. Although they are not harmful, many women find them to be unsightly. Unfortunately, there is no sure way to prevent stretch marks, but you can help to minimize their appearance by keeping your skin moisturized.

Tinnitus:

Tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, is another pregnancy symptom that may surprise you. Tinnitus is usually caused by an increase in blood flow to the ears. This can cause a high-pitched ringing sound. If you are experiencing tinnitus, drink plenty of fluids and avoid loud noises. You should also consult your doctor if the ringing persists. You can learn more about tinnitus here.

Insomnia:

Many women experience insomnia during pregnancy. Insomnia is a condition characterized by difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep. If you are having trouble sleeping, establish a regular sleep schedule and avoid caffeine and nicotine. You should also avoid working out late in the day. You can learn more about insomnia here.

Premature aging

Pregnancy can cause a woman’s skin to age prematurely. This is due to the increased levels of hormones in the body during pregnancy. If you are concerned about premature aging, be sure to use sunscreen and avoid exposure to the sun. You can also consult your doctor about using anti-aging creams or serums.

Several things can surprise you about being pregnant. However, many of these surprises are common pregnancy symptoms. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, speak to a professional.