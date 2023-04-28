Opinion

Supreme Court Ethics Now

Photo of Guest Writers Guest Writers Send an email April 27, 2023Last Updated: April 27, 2023
0 96 1 minute read

To the Editor:

The recent news about Clarence Thomas’s financial entanglements with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow should be alarming to every American. This happens when the highest court in the land is given free rein to police itself. Clarence Thomas isn’t the first justice to engage in unethical behavior. And if Congress continues to ignore the need for a Supreme Court code of ethics, he won’t be the last.

Of the nine justices currently on the bench, four have been called out for unethical behavior and connections in the last year. Neil Gorsuch sold the property to the head of a law firm with cases in front of the Supreme Court. Samuel Alito dined with anti-abortion activists and allegedly leaked decisions on reproductive health. John Roberts’ wife has earned millions of dollars from law firms with business before the Supreme Court.

Congress has a constitutional duty to act as a check on the Supreme Court and restore faith in our judicial system. It’s time they act and pass a Supreme Court code of ethics.

Sincerely,

Terry Hoskins
47303

Tags
Photo of Guest Writers Guest Writers Send an email April 27, 2023Last Updated: April 27, 2023
0 96 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Guest Writers

Guest Writers

Various authors from around the world whose truth-seeking mission aligns with Middletown Media and Muncie Voice. Academics, government servants, award-winning journalists, authors, and celebrity guests have contributed. We also receive press releases and opinion letters.

Related Articles

AUMF

Rescind AUMF Now

April 8, 2023
Tennessee

A Political Lynching

April 22, 2023
House Republicans

Chaos and extremism in the House

January 6, 2023
antiwar movement

The FBI is Harassing the Antiwar Movement

October 18, 2021
Comments

Leave a Reply

Back to top button