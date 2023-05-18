There’s nothing wrong with completing ample business work in-house. However, there are benefits to outsourcing certain tasks. With so many options, which tasks should you outsource, and why? Read through these business tasks you should outsource to experts if you want to find excellent ways to lighten your workload while still building your brand.

Bookkeeping

Taxes and accounting are processes that require as much detail and dedication as any other branch of your company. However, it’s easy for the importance of such tasks to fall by the wayside as your company grows. Thankfully, outsourcing your bookkeeping to professionals ensures you can quickly reduce your workload. Plus, your lessened workload won’t come at the cost of neglected accounting. There are various questions to ask an outsourced bookkeeper, but it’s still a role worth putting in the hands of pros.

Marketing

You may be the expert on your brand, but you may not be the best marketing person. Outsourcing marketing needs is such a common and valuable step. Take time to find a marketing team who understands your brand and how to expand your audience.

Present your vision, but be open to their ideas—this can open the doors to new and surprising ways to engage with customers. Plus, outsourcing this process means you don’t have to assemble a whole marketing team from the ground up. Instead, the team you hire should already have writers, social media experts, graphic artists, and many more specialists.

Shipping

Shipping is also an essential business task you should outsource to experts. Some businesses start in a garage, with only a handful of people shipping items by hand. However, the more your company grows, the more your shipping process must evolve, too. Finding a reliable 3PL is an effective way to outsource shipping because of the resources these businesses have.

For instance, a 3PL will have access to various transportation methods, such as trucks, planes, boats, and more. It’s important to understand everything your 3PL has to offer. Once you find a resourceful and experienced logistics partner, you can make your shipping process more flexible without losing customer satisfaction.