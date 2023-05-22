There are plenty of advantages to making your business more environmentally friendly. Not only do many greener options wind up saving your company money down the road by reducing your utility bills, but you also do good for the planet and use fewer resources. Additionally, going green helps create a lot of positive PR and may attract new customers or potential partners who share the same message as you. If you’re wondering how to make your business more sustainable, here are a few helpful tips.

Upgrade Your Lighting

Businesses spend thousands of dollars annually on expensive lighting bills and use a lot of energy from the power grid to keep things running. One way to use less power and still keep your building illuminated is to make changes. For starters, we recommend upgrading your light fixtures to LED bulbs, which last longer and use less energy. You can install solar light fixtures outside and use the science of solar energy to have a sustainable backup power source. New lighting is an upfront investment but can save your business thousands of dollars in the long run.

Invest in Recycling

One great way to make your business more sustainable is to implement a recycling program. By recycling used paper and focusing on using recycled products, you can keep the chain going and lessen your environmental impact. Doing your part to keep used paper out of landfills allows you to cut down fewer trees and lower the amount of garbage you produce.

Allow Remote Positions

Not every business can support working from home. Some jobs require a hands-on approach, but it may be a good idea to allow employees to work from home whenever possible. Remote positions will enable you to get results from your employees while saving money on electrical bills, office supplies, and other expenses that come from them working on site. As a bonus, by cutting out your workers’ daily commute, they contribute fewer emissions from their cars into the atmosphere. While you may need people in the office for certain meetings, tasks, or presentations, allowing remote work when possible is a smart move for your business.