China and USA Meeting in Beijing

Here is the readout of the meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Xi Jinping of China:

Times are Changing

Xi Jinping emphasized that the world is developing and times are changing. The world needs an overall stable Sino-US relationship. Whether China and the US can get along correctly has a bearing on the future and destiny of mankind. The vast earth fully accommodates the respective development and common prosperity of China and the United States. The Chinese people, like the American people, are self-respecting, self-confident, and self-reliant people, and both have the right to pursue a better life.

Pursue Mutual Successes

The common interests between the two countries should be taken seriously, and each success is an opportunity rather than a threat to each other. At present, the international community is generally worried about the status quo of Sino-US relations. They do not want to see conflicts and confrontations between the two countries, and they are unwilling to choose sides between China and the United States. They look forward to peaceful coexistence and friendly cooperation between China and the United States. The two countries should properly handle Sino-US relations with an attitude of responsibility to history, the people, and the world, contributing to global peace and development, and inject stability, certainty, and constructiveness into the turbulent world. Xi Jinping pointed out that competition among major powers does not conform to the trend of the times, let alone solve America’s problems and the challenges facing the world.

Mutual Respect

China respects the interests of the United States and will not challenge or replace the United States. Similarly, the United States must also respect China and not harm China’s legitimate rights and interests. Neither party can shape the other according to its wishes, let alone deprive the other of its legitimate right to development. China always hopes that China-US relations will be healthy and stable and believes that the two major countries can overcome all difficulties and find the right way to get along, featuring mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. It is hoped that the U.S. side will adopt a rational and pragmatic attitude, meet China halfway, work together, adhere to the consensus reached during my meeting with President Biden in Bali, and implement relevant positive statements into actions to stabilize and improve Sino-U.S. relations.

US Conveys Biden’s Interests

Blinken conveyed President Biden’s greetings to President Xi Jinping, saying that President Biden believes that the United States and China have the responsibility and obligation to manage bilateral relations well, which is in the interests of the United States, China, and the world. The United States is committed to returning to the agenda set by the two heads of state in Bali. The United States abides by President Biden’s commitments, does not seek a “new cold war,” does not seek to change China’s system, does not seek to oppose China by strengthening allies, does not support “Taiwan independence,” and has no intention of conflict with China, and looks forward to high-level exchanges with China, maintain unimpeded communication, manage and control differences responsibly, and seek dialogue, exchange, and cooperation.

Xi Jinping asked Blinken to convey his regards to President Biden.