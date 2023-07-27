Addressing The Special Needs of Autism

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is described as a neurodevelopmental condition. It can impact different aspects of an individual’s life, including behaviors and social communication. Typically, when someone thinks of autism in childhood, they often imagine loud screaming tantrums, difficulty expressing themselves or issues with sensory overload.



Truth be told, ASD is a full spectrum, which means that there is more than one way to experience autism. As a result, people with ASD can face unique challenges, and their needs vary significantly from one person to another. Therefore, it becomes essential for parents facing ASD diagnosis of their child to find the appropriate support.

What are ASD special needs?

Someone with ASD has special needs. But as ASD can present itself in a wide range of manifestations, from mild to severe, those special needs are unique to each individual. Additionally, it is worth mentioning that the spectrum does not focus on the severity of those needs but on the diversity of symptoms. One of the primary challenges faced by those on the autism spectrum is managing social interactions. Some people can struggle with understanding social cues or expressing emotions. Besides, communication challenges can also be a symptom and hinder the ability to build meaningful connections.

Sensory processing issues are prevalent among people with ASD. This means they experience heightened sensitivity to sensory stimuli, including light, sound, touch, or taste. Many people with autism explain that they do not like certain textures or that they can feel overstimulated in some environments. Alternatively, ASD can also lead to hypo-sensitivity, which means a person feels withdrawn in certain situations.



Finally, repetitive behaviors and restricted interests are often associated with autism. A child with ASD can experience issues adapting to routine changes, for example.



It is essential to recognize that the needs of a child with autism are diverse. No size fits all, and as such there are many different approaches to help children and their families manage an ASD diagnosis and support their personal development.

Which therapies are available for a child with ASD?

Fortunately, you can discuss the different therapeutic approaches available with your specialist doctor. First, it is important to mention that before approaching ASD-focused therapies, healthcare providers must validate the diagnosis. For example, a child who experiences some developmental issues, such as communication, is not necessarily autistic. So once the diagnosis is verified, parents can consider helping their child overcome challenges through some widely recognized therapies.



ABA therapy, or Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy, is an evidence-based treatment that focuses on understanding and modifying the behavior of young children with ASD. It is an intense therapy program that can help break down skills that are complex to master for the ASD brain into smaller and more manageable components. This can significantly improve social skills, communication, and even self-care abilities.



Music therapy, on the other hand, is typically associated with mental health and acts as a complementary form of relaxation. For children with ASD, music can help reduce stress levels, which can be used alongside other methods to improve social behaviors and regulate sensory responses.

Other therapies that can also help a child with ASD reach their full potential include speech-language therapy, social skills training, and art therapy.

In conclusion, it is important for parents to understand that an ASD diagnosis is not the end of the world. With countless support available, people with ASD can live a fulfilling life and thrive in their own way. Many can also learn to adapt and contribute to a neurotypical society.