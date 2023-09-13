5 Methods for Leveraging E-learning

Learning to improve employee efficiency is not just about the key performance indicators but about ensuring your employees understand how to do their jobs better. E-learning is one of those things that most businesses consider to be a box-ticking exercise, but leveraging this effectively can help you get a lot more out of your employees. Let’s show you some key strategies:

Identify Individual Learning Needs

Identifying what employees or groups of employees need will help you tailor E-Learning content to address skills gaps. With something like GDPR training online, this is something that most employees need to learn. Still, we must get into the weeds, especially about the subject matter, an employee’s job role, and career aspirations. When you identify specific learning needs, you can provide far more relevant content rather than just box-ticking exercises

Provide Diverse Content

Diversifying content is critical because employees don’t just learn by reading but have different learning styles. Some employees are far more auditory than visual in their capabilities to learn and retain information. Providing various types of content, such as interactive simulations, webinars, videos, and written materials, can keep employees engaged. If there’s one major problem businesses make regarding E-learning, it’s that the content is all one note. Mixing it up will improve engagement exponentially.

Provide Real-World Applications

Helping employees understand what they’ve learned through e-learning in real-world scenarios and case studies can help employees apply the information. Lots of people struggle with their concentration these days, and this is partly due to the world we live in. For example, doom scrolling greatly impacts our concentration and anxiety levels. Therefore, if you want employees to understand what they’ve learned, you’ve got to engage with them in this way because this provides real pressure to apply what they’ve taken on board or potentially not taken on board.

Support a Continuous Learning Culture

If there is one thing we must prioritize in an organization, it’s the continuous culture of learning. E-learning is one of those things that can bubble away in the background of a business. If we can work at facilitating a culture where the people who learn more get rewarded through promotions or recognition, we can keep on top of the essential rules and regulations like GDPR training. When we also evolve our business landscapes and technology by refining these E-learning programs, it keeps them relevant. It guarantees our employees the skills to do the job and keep up-to-date in an ever-changing corporate world.

Ask for Feedback

Discussion forums or one-to-one coaching might also be an effective format for feedback. Constructive feedback is something employees should give but sometimes feel that they cannot, and while many employees feel that E-learning is a very boring and necessary part of the job, there’s no reason why you cannot leverage E-learning through some of these components, so that you can get the most out of your employees.