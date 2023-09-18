How To Make Your Startup Memorable

There’s no disputing the fact that launching a startup business is a big deal.

Moreover, making it memorable for the right reasons is even bigger. That’s because it’s not just about having a great product or service; it’s about leaving a lasting impression that customers will love.

You’re likely reading this article today because you want people to remember your new brand for the right reasons. But how can you achieve that goal without making certain simple mistakes that might prove catastrophic for your business?

Take a look at the following ten points and digest the information detailed in them to help give your new brand the best possible chance of success:

1. Create Strong And Consistent Branding

The first thing that anyone notices about a business is its branding. A memorable business name, for example, will mean that customers are less likely to purchase from competitors. Creative logos and color schemes will also etch into people’s minds.

Of course, a catchy brand name, funky logo, and vibrant color schemes are just part of the challenge.

It’s also a good idea to ensure all branding is consistent, both online and offline. Avoid differing typefaces, color palettes, and logos to help make your startup business memorable.

2. Provide Superior Customer Service

Don’t you hate it when a business makes you, a customer, feel insignificant and doesn’t particularly care about your experiences with them?

For many people, encountering such experiences makes them take their custom elsewhere, resulting in lost revenue for the firm with poor customer service.

You want to avoid that happening with your startup business, so you must always strive to provide exceptional customer service. Some of the ways you can achieve that include:

Giving your staff the proper customer service training;

Offering several communication channels for your customers to use;

Ensuring that all questions and complaints get tracked and followed up.

3. Make Your Unique Selling Point Compelling

Why should your target audience buy from your business and not one of your competitors? You must make your answer to that question compelling enough to convince customers that they should spend their money with you and not elsewhere.

One of the ways to do so is by having a brand story that connects with your target audience on an emotional level. You want people to know that you understand their needs and pain points and can offer solutions that best meet their requirements.

4. Offer Personalized Customer Experiences

Customers like to feel like you are their top priority. They don’t want to feel like a low priority to retailers and other businesses and want to feel reassured that you’ve got their best interests at heart. That’s why you should always offer personalized customer experiences.

The customer journey is crucial in how your target audience perceives your startup and whether they will spend their money with you. Here are some ways you can create the ultimate personalized customer journeys:

Offer products and services specifically tailored to their needs;

Personalize all communications, especially marketing messages;

Promote complementary products and services based on previous purchases.

5. Sell High-Quality Products And Services

Businesses cater to various markets within their niche. As a startup business, targeting those most likely to invest in premium products and services makes perfect sense. Doing so can mean higher margins and lower competition.

When you research and identify premium products and services to sell to your target audience, you’ll increase your profit potential and build customer trust and, importantly, loyalty to your brand.

Despite the economic woes you may hear about in the media, the demand for premium products and services is still high.

6. Develop Engaging Online Content

The Internet is undeniably the perfect place to help launch a new business. It’s a simple and relatively low-cost way of reaching millions of people instantly through targeted marketing campaigns and other outreach strategies.

However, one mistake that many startups often make is failing to create engaging online content that attracts their target audiences.

Always create content, whether social media posts or product descriptions, that attracts, captivates, inspires, and even entertains your target market. Consider working with a marketing copywriter if creating content that packs a punch isn’t your forte.

7. Ensure Offline Promotions Are Fantastic

It’s not just what you do online that matters but also the activities you carry out offline. All businesses, even solely online ones, hold or attend offline events for promotional purposes. Of course, some even have retail premises for their customers to use.

When your startup decides to hold offline promotions, they must be just as engaging as your online ones. Always put your customers at the forefront of everything you do, and be available to provide what will eventually become industry-leading customer service.

8. Share User-Generated Content

One of the great things about social media is how people like to share their thoughts and ideas with others. Often, they will do so using products and services bought from companies like yours.

Don’t be afraid to use their content (with their permission) as examples of “success stories” that help provide social proof to others about the things you do and sell.

9. Design Memorable Product Packaging

If your startup business plans to sell physical goods, it makes sense to review your product packaging. While it’s true that you can’t repackage another brand’s products if you’re a retailer, for example, you can undoubtedly review any own-label packaging.

Part of the customer experience involves making people feel like they have invested in premium products that are high-quality and constructed well. Product packaging helps to reaffirm they made the correct decision to buy your products.

10. Always Listen To Feedback

Finally, always remember to listen to what your customers have to say. They will say mostly positive things about your brand and what you sell, but you should also listen when they have complaints or negative comments.

Doing so means you can refine your operational processes and ensure you’re doing your best to deliver exceptional products, services, and customer care.