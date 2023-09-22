Make Staff Training More Efficient

Staff training is an important part of building a workforce that’s not only talented but can help play an integral part in growing the business from strength to strength.

As a business, pumping money into employee training is beneficial, but you want to ensure that every staff member who receives the training gets the most out of it. That way, your money is being spent wisely. Here are some tips on making your staff training program more efficient in 2023.

Ask your employees what they’d benefit from

What would your employees benefit from when it comes to staff training? It’s worthwhile asking this question to your staff directly because what you feel might be relevant to them might not be the best form of training for your staff member to receive.

Perhaps the business or employees responsible for allocating training budgets are unaware of some of the latest training opportunities available. For example, an employee in a marketing department might find a specific training niche more worthwhile than a course that now feels a little outdated.

Introduce a learning management system

Learning management systems or LMS for short, is a great way to get a good understanding of how your employee training is progressing. Monitoring the success of certain training courses and who in your company has recently had training ensures progress and fairness is at the forefront of your training program.

After all, if you’re giving the same people all the opportunities for training, then some employees will perhaps feel despondent by the lack of opportunities they’re getting.

Establish training goals

Training goals are useful to establish when running a successful training program. What do you want your business to gain from the training you introduce for your staff? It’s important to know exactly what these training goals are, especially when you’re looking to make impressionable moves within the company in the next year or so.

For example, you might want one of the training goals to be about equipping more staff with the knowledge and skills needed to progress in their career paths. Set a number of training goals that are both measurable and achievable.

Consider buddy training or mentors

To help save money in some areas, it might be worth introducing a mentor or buddy training program. This can run alongside your other training efforts but will hopefully add more opportunities to those who would benefit from them.

Buddy training is great for those who want to learn from their colleagues, especially if they’re relatively new to the company. Mentors from outside the company can also be useful to implement.

Review your training budget annually

Finally, make sure you’re reviewing your training budget annually. This is important because there might be some points within your business lifetime that some years can accommodate for more of a budget than other years.

A company’s staff training program should be wonderfully efficient and performative for the business, so use these tips to make it so this year.