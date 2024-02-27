Fish is a truly underrated ingredient, and although there will definitely be people who love it, and who would choose it before they choose a meat dish, the majority of people would leave fish as a last resort, or at least as a second choice.

That’s a shame because fish can be absolutely delicious, not to mention the fact that there are a number of health benefits associated with eating more of it. With that in mind, here are some of the reasons why you should eat more fish – once you know what they are, you might start adding it to your weekly meal planning more often.

Fish Contains Good Fat

There is, perhaps surprisingly, such a thing as good fat, and, perhaps even more surprisingly, good fat is something you’ll generally need to include in your diet – at least in moderation. That’s where fish can come in; fish contains plenty of good fat, and that’s especially true of oily fish like salmon and tuna. This good fat contains omega-3 acids, and they’re ideal for improving how well the eyes and brain work, so it’s good to be able to have more of them in your diet. Of course, if you still think you’re lacking, even when you do start to eat more fish, you can always boost your intake with supplements to ensure you stay as healthy as possible.

As well as these helpful fats, fish also contains vitamin D, which is vital for your body to absorb all the other nutrients properly and put them to good use.

Fish Keeps Your Heart Healthy

Fish by itself isn’t going to ensure you have a healthy heart, but it’s definitely part of the solution, and if you can eat more of it and get regular exercise, get decent sleep, and you stress less, you’ll definitely be doing the right thing when it comes to your heart health.

One of the biggest problems you have to tackle when you’re trying to keep your heart healthy is cholesterol, but when you swap out other proteins like chicken and pork for fish, you’ll be able to help keep your cholesterol level lower and protect your heart in a much better way.

Fish Helps Prevent Arthritis

Arthritis is a potentially highly debilitating condition that makes even the most routine of tasks difficult to carry out, not to mention the fact that it’s incredibly painful, and many people who suffer from it are keen to find ways to reduce their symptoms. In fact, what if there was a way to prevent arthritis from developing in the first place?

Although studies are still ongoing, eating more fish in your diet has shown positive results so far, and if you want to help reduce the chances of developing arthritis and other autoimmune diseases, fish could be the answer.

Fish Helps Your Metabolism

Your metabolism is the process in your body of turning the nutrients you eat into energy – the faster it works, the better it is for you because you can use more of the nutrients before they go to waste and get turned into fat or other unhealthy things.

Fish is a great option if you want to speed up your metabolism, as it’s so easy for the body to absorb and digest. That means you’ll be able to make the most of the nutrients you’re eating and you’ll stand a lower chance of putting on weight (although that will depend on how the fish is cooked and how much you eat, of course).