4 Ways Businesses Can Prepare For Hybrid Work

Since the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the world of work has changed. Huge swathes of the population started working from home throughout this period, and many have not returned to the office. For many companies, a hybrid working structure is now the norm.

Hybrid working refers to a system in which employees have more flexibility in their work schedule. Companies empower their staff by enabling them to share their time between home and the office. This gives both businesses and workers the best of both worlds. The individual can enjoy more freedom, time, and a better work-life balance. Whereas the company benefits from happier, more engaged staff and lower overhead costs. It is no wonder that 63% of companies now employ hybrid work models.

But it can be difficult for companies to make the transition from a traditional office-based structure to a hybrid one. The following article outlines a few key ways in which you can empower your staff and make a hybrid system work for you.

Create a remote working policy

The biggest worry for decision makers about remote working is that staff will be less productive. But studies have proved this concern wrong. In fact, remote working can actually improve productivity by up to 77%. Nevertheless, it is essential that businesses create a policy to protect them and their staff. This policy should include matters such as data protection, usage of personal devices, and expectations from staff. It will ensure everyone fulfils their obligations and will get the most out of your employees.

Adopt the right technology

Your employees will be situated all over the place, so you need the right technology to enable your workforce to communicate and collaborate effectively. Fortunately there are plenty of tools that allow individuals to work together on projects just as easily and seamlessly as if they were face-to-face. Unified communication and collaboration technology has come so far in recent years that there is very little need to enforce a fully office-based working model.

Be flexible

Every single one of your employees has their own personal needs and challenges. And therefore it is unreasonable to expect staff to use hybrid working in exactly the same way. If you are too rigid with their schedules, it will affect their work-life balance. Some will have childcare to deal with, while others might need to manage healthcare appointments. Allow some degree of flexibility to maximise their productivity and happiness. Everyone works in their own way, so as long as the work is getting done, there should be no problem.

Monitor success

It may take some time to figure out exactly what your hybrid work model looks like. There is no right or wrong way to do it, and every business uses different methods for success. It is important that you monitor how it is going, both by looking at business metrics and getting feedback from your staff. You’ll need to be patient and make plenty of changes along the way, but after the initial teething problems you will start to realise the huge benefits of hybrid working.