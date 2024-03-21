You spend a third of your life in bed (or at least you should). Are you spending it in absolute sleep-inducing comfort? If you feel like your bed could use an overhaul, consider the following tips on how to make your bed as comfy and cozy as possible. Leisure rules, and these methods will ensure you’re enjoying it in plush style.

Choose the Right Mattress

Often, a bad sleeping experience is the result of a poor mattress. On average, you should get rid of your mattress and buy a new one every 10 years, though you may want to replace it sooner than later. Look for a new mattress that offers plenty of spinal support and pressure relief. Don’t look for cheapness because you’ll get exactly what you pay for. A mattress is a long-term investment in good sleep and great health.

Pick a Mattress Pad and Topper

Mattress pads and mattress toppers serve similar purposes, albeit in different ways. They sound alike, and in some ways, they slightly resemble one another, but they have different functions. A mattress topper is a thick sheet of padding fixed on top of your mattress. It provides extra comfort and even a level of protection for the mattress. Mattress pads are thinner, are usually waterproof, and, while not as plush, provide some level of comfort. Combine them for an extra cozy bed.

Add Lovely Layers

Your bed is more than a mattress and blanket. It’s a collection of soft and warm layers. We’ve addressed adding a mattress pad or topper. Now cover it up with several layers of sheets, blankets, and comforters. Thread count is a standard way for some folks to pick their sheets. The term means the number of threads woven in one square inch of fabric. However, a higher thread count isn’t always better. Do a touch test on several kinds of sheets, pick the ones that feel best to you, and layer your bed with them. And always add a comforter on top—it does exactly what its name promises.

Pile On the Pillows

Here’s one last tip on how to make your bed as comfy and cozy as possible. Don’t just get one pillow. Get several. Have one for head support and others you can use to prop yourself up while reading in bed or to lend support to arms and limbs during the night. Down pillows have a delightful fluffiness, while memory foam pillows are structurally sound enough to provide extra support. Don’t be stingy with pillows. A good pillow is a magic carpet ride to pleasant dreams.