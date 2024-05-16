Make Your Own Product Beats Dropshipping

Are you dreaming of having your own e-commerce business? How about a cute little storefront? Do you want to sell a product? Maybe even multiple products? Usually, when it comes to aspirational business owners, they usually question if they should sell a service or product. Then, once you choose a product, you decide if you want it to be a digital or physical product.

After you decide on that, you can choose whether you want to make your own product or use private labeling, sometimes known as dropshipping (depending on who you talk to). While dropshipping might seem like a shortcut, there are some solid reasons why going the DIY route can be a game-changer. It is not just a game-changer, but it is usually a competitive advantage that will make more people take your business seriously. But how? Why? Well, here’s exactly what you need to know.

Get Creative, Get Unique

When you make your own product, it’s like giving your creativity free rein. You’re not just selling stuff; you’re making something unique with your stamp all over it. It could be something like crafting homemade candles, designing custom t-shirts, or brewing small-batch coffee blends, you’re creating something that’s one-of-a-kind.

Even if you’re not hand-making these but instead reaching out to other businesses like EVA foam manufacturing, if you want fitness-related items and products like yoga mats, then that’s fine too. You don’t have to literally hand-make an item, but designing it and hiring a company to make it is completely fine, too (and common). But what’s wrong with dropshipping? Well, where’s the creativity? You’re kinda limited to what’s already out there, missing out on the chance to put your own spin on things.

Build a Brand That Matters

When you create your own product, you’re not just building a business; you’re building a brand with a story. It’s all about connecting with your customers on a deeper level, sharing your values, and building a community around what you do. It’s like inviting people into your world and saying, “Hey, this is who we are, and this is what we stand for.”

With dropshipping, it’s harder to build that emotional connection when your products are coming from who-knows-where. Besides, people usually hate dropshippers, or at least aren’t inclined to support them.

You Pick the Quality

When you’re making your own product, you’re in the driver’s seat when it comes to quality and customer experience. You get to call the shots on everything from the materials you use to the packaging it comes in. It’s all about creating that wow factor and making sure every customer feels like they’re getting something special.

With drop shipping, you’re kinda at the mercy of whoever’s handling your products, which can lead to all sorts of headaches. If you see something is awful quality, well, it sucks for you, but you still have to try your best to sell it.

You’re Not Doing the Same

Basically, you’re standing out in the sea of “Sameness” and what’s not to love with that? Just think about dropshipping for a moment; the dropshipping game is crowded. It feels like everyone and their grandma is selling the same stuff online. Besides, Temu is huge, and most folks know they can buy whatever you’re selling for half the price on that.