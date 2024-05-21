Making life more convenient for your customers is one of the best ways to turn your enterprise into a commercial success. Creating a seamless experience helps you stand out from the competition and makes it more likely customers will choose to use you in the future.

But what, precisely, should you be doing to enhance customer convenience at your business? Let’s take a look at some of your options.

Offer Online Shopping

One option is to offer online shopping. Allowing customers to buy from you no matter where they are helps you access sales where customers don’t want to expend effort.

Online shopping is pretty easy to set up these days. Website template builders combined with all-in-one services mean you can usually get up and running in a day or two. Furthermore, if you don’t want to spend any time managing it, you can get a third party to do it for you. Ecommerce fulfillment services will often run websites on your behalf.

Make Multiple Payment Options Available

When making a business experience more seamless, it also makes sense to work with a payment provider. Accepting various forms of card payments and digital wallets opens up options for your customers and makes it more likely they will work with you.

Don’t forget to accept cash and provide change to people who buy from you. Even if it seems strange, having a cash option can build trust and make it more likely clients will return in the future.

Offer Extended Hours

Another excellent option is to offer extended hours to your customers. Allowing them to contact you whenever they are free instead of usual office hours helps them take advantage of your services.

Extended office hours don’t have to apply every day of the week. For example, many legal firms open late just one or two nights a week to cater to clients who can’t call or meet in the day.

Add Online Appointment Scheduling

You can also enhance customer convenience with online appointment scheduling. Allowing clients to book sessions with you online makes it more likely they will meet with you.

Having an online appointment option is excellent for service-based businesses. For example, you might use it as a consultant, beauty professional, or accountant. It is useful for formal appointments, taster sessions, or even free trials.

Field Helpful Staff

It might sound basic, but fielding helpful staff is another way to improve customer convenience at your business. Having a team that’s willing and able to support people every step of the way can be a fantastic boost to your company and encourages staff to keep coming back for more.

Staff need to believe they are helping in their hearts. Serving customers should be at the core of their values.

Reduce Wait Times

Finally, you can improve customer convenience by reducing wait times. Cutting down on how long staff have to queue for services avoids long lines and prevents them from feeling frustrated. Again, this helps to reduce the risk of high client turnover and negative online reviews.