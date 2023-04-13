Oligarchy: Media is Blind

I’ve written numerous articles about the media over the years and almost always refer to the media study conducted by our foremost intellectual, Noam Chomsky. Noam studied our media in depth in the 1980s and 90s. His conclusion was our media serves the oligarchy (owners of this country) to “manufacture consent and sell them goods and services (consumerism) to fuel the profits of the oligarchy.”

However, hedge funds and entertainment conglomerates own 98% of all media in the United States. Ownership also means control. Now, we can start to grasp the problem. The role of a corporation is to sustain itself financially. Just like with all corporations, money provides for the entity’s survival. It’s also the same for individuals, but we’ll address that dynamic in another article.