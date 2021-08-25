Considering Male Hormone Replacement Therapy To Improve Health

To achieve optimal health, balanced hormones are required, no matter whether you are a man or a woman. Many men experience symptoms of weight gain, decreased motivation, low libido, depression, and tiredness as they start to get older and their testosterone levels lower. This is known as Andropause, which is commonly deemed male menopause. Going through these symptoms can easily make you feel down and stressed.

There are options available, and one solution to consider is what is known as male hormone replacement therapy. Below, we will reveal everything you need to know about it to get a much better understanding of what it is and what it entails.

The main benefit of male hormone replacement therapy is that it will help to lower and even reverse the symptoms associated with getting older. A lot of people have reported feeling more vigorous and younger after going through the treatment phase. However, all of the symptoms mentioned can cause a person to feel down and depressed, so male hormone replacement therapy helps make sure you enjoy life again.

What is Male Hormone Replacement Therapy?

When it comes to male hormone replacement therapy, otherwise known as testosterone replacement therapy, the man will be given testosterone. This is the hormone responsible for producing male characteristics, such as muscularity and facial hair, as well as the development of the male sex organs.

Who can take Male Hormone Replacement Therapy?

It is important to talk with a specialist at a clinic to determine whether or not male hormone replacement therapy is right for you. This is why the consultation phase is imperative. It will give them a full understanding of the condition you are experiencing and your medical history. This will enable the professional to come to the best decision on what will be right for you.

Does Male Hormone Replacement Therapy need to be injected?

There are many different ways that you can go about male hormone replacement therapy. While some of the different methods do include injections, some do not require them at all. We will be able to talk you through some of the different available options. Aside from injections, some of the other choices include patches and testosterone gels.

Is Male Hormone Replacement Therapy linked to prostate cancer?

Because of the rise of the Internet, there is a lot of misinformation out there nowadays. Recent research indicates that there is no link between prostate cancer and male hormone replacement therapy. In a study that was carried out whereby 1,500 patients were observed, it was deemed that higher testosterone levels may even help lower the risk of prostate cancer. Moreover, the risk of prostate cancer may increase if you have low testosterone levels, and therefore, there is no link between this type of cancer and Male Hormone Replacement Therapy.