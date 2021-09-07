Self Care: Are You Ignoring Your Personal Health?

Silent Signs That You’re Not Taking Care of Yourself

If you find that you are constantly sleeping all the time, then you may have a more serious problem on your hands. Your body sends you signals that you are not taking good care of yourself, and if you take note of them, this will help you live a longer, healthier, and fuller life. If you are determined to live a healthy lifestyle, your body can still suffer if you are not getting the right vitamins. To find out more, then take a look below.

You have a Low Sex Drive

The demands of parenting can easily drive down your sexual desire. You may have a hormonal issue when your libido is low, and things feel out of the flow. Talk with your doctor to see if you can get your hormones analyzed and find out if there is anything you can do to try and get things back on track. If you have a hormonal imbalance, then you may find that this leads to much more serious conditions, including heart problems, weight gain, and even blood pressure issues.

You’re Stressed Out

Did you know that you can manage your stress by simply dealing with the source? Whether it is work, your relationship, or even a general concern with your life. When you’re stressed, the hormone cortisol can spike, and this can cause you to feel moody and anxious. All of this can lead to poor cognitive function, and it can cause you to have a lower libido. This will translate to a lower level of self-worth.

High cortisol levels can also cause you to experience more body fat, and you may even find that you have a lower level of confidence as a result. Of course, this is the last thing that you need, so make sure that you put in the work to combat this if you possibly can. You’ll feel better in no time if you make a change now. If you are stressed because of your health or back, it may be wise to see a chiropractor.

You’re Having Brain Fog

After what feels like a good rest, you may wake up feeling spacey. You may find that you forget your wallet or that you walk out without your keys. At the end of the day, you should not chalk this up to simple aging. Brain fog can easily indicate something way more serious, such as a hormonal imbalance.

For women, lapses can indicate that you have a dysfunctional thyroid. If you are concerned that this is the case, you may want to get some bloodwork done. This will give you a good idea of what is going wrong, and it will also help you know is the cause of your brain fog. Of course, if you don’t have the right bacterium in your gut, then this may also cause you to experience brain fog, so keep that in mind if you can.