How The USA Has Changed Since 9/11

Time to Heal and Move On From This Traumatic Event

Since 9/11, U.S. foreign policy has been shaped by terrorism. Over $20 trillion has been spent militarizing the USA and seeking to avenge the deadly attacks that seared a country against Muslim nations, specifically those who harbored terrorists who were blamed for taking down the twin towers.

However, not everybody believes that two aluminum planes brought down three concrete and steel girded buildings the same way. In fact, there are over 3,000 architects and engineers who don’t believe the government’s version of the story. Moreover, since the wars were also started under pretenses, there’s a good chance the government is lying about how the three structures were demolished.

As Pam Martens mentioned yesterday:

Today, when it comes to climate change or the pandemic, government officials tell us to follow the science. But when it came to 9/11, government officials have effectively been telling Americans for two decades to ignore the scientists. We’re talking about the 3,486 architects and engineers who have signed their names to a petition to re-open the 9/11 investigation, because they feel strongly that: “…there is sufficient doubt about the official story and therefore the 9/11 investigation must be re-opened and must include a full inquiry into the possible use of explosives that might have been the actual cause of the destruction of the World Trade Center Twin Towers and Building 7.” Thousands of architects and engineers in the U.S. and abroad have challenged the federal government’s final report that explains why the Twin Towers collapsed. The final report was issued by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on October 26, 2005. That report lists 13 NIST investigators, 78 contributors to the investigation, and 5 NIST “experts and consultants.” That’s a total of 96 people versus the 3,486 architects and engineers who say the federal government’s report is unreliable and must be re-opened. https://wallstreetonparade.com/2021/09/the-federal-investigation-of-9-11-ignored-recorded-eyewitness-accounts-of-firefighters-who-heard-explosions-just-before-the-towers-collapsed/

It’s time the world knows the truth about 9/11. Those who lost loved ones deserve closure, and the country needs to heal, but it can’t do so unless the truth is honored. Unfortunately, continuing to repress the truth only makes this gaping wound linger on, and every year we have tributes about the event, we swap untruths.

Ending of the Forever Wars

The U.S. has now wound down the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but it’s come at a steep cost. In Afghanistan, we spent $2.3 trillion alone. The country is in worse shape today than it ever was. Biden and other countries have announced giving humanitarian aid to the people there. Where did all the money go that we spent? There is no infrastructure to show for all the money spent over twenty years. Once again, we need an honest appraisal of where all the money was spent. We know Defense stocks enjoyed substantial growth over the past two decades, along with the many subcontractors. Let the American people know the truth – show accountability.

Also, we need Congress to close the books and remove the excessive powers granted to the executive branch. We also need to limit the use of drones. As we were exiting Kabul in a frenzy, suicide bombers killed additional soldiers and civilians. President Biden responded with two drone attacks claiming they were planners and additional suicidal bombers. However, both vehicles were carrying civilians, including children. Congress needs to investigate and limit the use of drone warfare by our military.

In 2010, Julian Assange and Wikileaks altered journalism and the free press when they published the Iraq War logs, showing US Military war crimes. The cables gave the world a different perspective than what the press was telling us. Once again, we got a glimpse at what a real free press looked like compared to the propaganda being spewed by corporate entertainment-owned outlets on TV and newspapers. We also got to see the Military-Industrial Complex’s (MIC) response to actually being held accountable, as they hunted down Julian Assange and have made his life miserable for telling the world the truth. Time to release Julian Assange from the retaliation efforts of the MIC.

What does America Look Like Today

Today on 9/11, the country faces long-term internal challenges, from the pandemic and a changing climate to a resurgent Russia and China, rising global right-wing nationalism, including a U.S. Domestic politics pitting chants of socialism against a fascist right-wing. We still hear about the intelligence gathering in an election uprising. Yet, despite the polarizing politics that comes with the collapse of a society enduring forty years of unfettered capitalism, we have a POTUS wanting to drive the country down a center-right lane. Good luck with that! Even the POTUS showed frustration with that as he came after the unvaccinated this week for keeping the country mired in a pandemic because they won’t do their part.

As the country’s demographics have diversified and the U.S. elected its first Black president, the white grievance has been mined and politically weaponized. The advent of social media in the past 20 years has meant confirmation bias has become endemic — if you believe something, there’s probably a link that you think proves you’re right because the real free press is locked up in Belmarsh Prison for telling the world the truth about the exploits and war crimes of the MIC. Our economy is straining under forty years of trickle-down economics where the rich have gotten grotesquely rich while the working class has stagnated and suffered. The US spent over $20 trillion militarizing our country, but we aren’t any safer than in 2001, as evidenced by the 1/6 insurrection at the Capitol. If one word could sum up the past twenty years, I’d say “overreaction.”

Major questions loom for the rest of the 21st century, and on this Sept. 11, it’s worth reflecting on how the Sept. 11 of 20 years ago changed America dramatically.