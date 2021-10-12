The Building Blocks of Product Promotion for eCommerce

There are literally hundreds of thousands of eCommerce sites on the web. Yet through all the competition, you can implement some valuable techniques to get your business noticed and chosen. Product promotion for eCommerce is a complex subject. Yet, with a bit of understanding of the basic building blocks, you can capture leads and maximize conversions via landing pages, funneling, and blogging.

The Landing Page

Created as a part of your digital marketing campaign, the landing page captures potential leads. Landing pages are usually clicked through in response to a direct query by a user looking for a particular product. For example, one may search the term “holistic tablets for weight loss.” But a landing page is a little different from a standard product page, and white label High Level tech support is recommended for landing page development. Then your product landing page is more likely to be displayed to a user on a search engine results page (SERP) such as Google.

Typically, a landing page collects user information in return for a product offer, such as a free trial or 50% off. Data is collected using forms on the page. Such forms collect data like name, address, email address, and payment information. You can also use landing pages to provide a potential lead with specific details about your product, testimonials, image, and a commercial video aimed at influencing a purchase decision.

Funneling

User interaction and experience are the pinnacles of eCommerce. While you will want to provide an optimal user experience while clients browse your site, you also want them to buy your products. You can maximize sales with subtle manipulation of your site’s users by utilizing established funneling techniques that have been around since the start of eCommerce. However, this should suit both you and your buyers.

The funneling steps are as follows:

Awareness: Ads, social media, emails, and eBooks.

Interest and Evaluation: Newsletters, webinars, videos.

Commitment and Sale: Free or reduced trials, demos.

However, funneling isn’t an easy thing to do. You first need to understand how your customers interact with your site from start to finish. Then you can guide them to the desired outcome. For example, you could create a well-written article using marketing strategies and links to landing pages. Landing pages could offer more information about your company, products, and services which generates interest. A user can then decide on a purchase as they are directed through your site.

Product Site and Blog

Websites and blogs are the primary sources of information about your company, products, and services. Not so long ago, a company website and blog were separate entities. Company and product sites would promote sales via various methods. Such methods include specific product information in an online storefront. Blogs are generally written to guide while subtly promoting products with relevant and strategically placed links and ads. Today, it isn’t uncommon for companies to combine their company website and blog.

This is easily done and an option you should seriously consider. At the very least, it makes it easier for customers to find specific information. However, a blog attached to your website will also help drive website traffic via search engine results pages. This, in turn, can have a dramatic impact on your brand and domain authority and potential sales via SEO.