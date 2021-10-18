5 Simple Home Improvement Tips

There are many home improvement projects that you can do to improve the quality of your family’s life. Whether clearing out clutter or enhancing safety features, there are always ways to update your home for better living. In this blog post, we will discuss five ideas for updating your house with practical and inexpensive projects that will make a big difference in the lives of you and your family members.

Refresh Your Walls With Paint

Perhaps one of the most straightforward home improvement projects that you can do is to update your walls with paint. Wallpaper and wall textures are out, so if there’s anything stuck on your walls, it may be time for a fresh coat of paint. This doesn’t mean you need to repaint everything in your house, though; choose an accent wall or two near high-traffic areas for refreshing color changes. The painting will also help brighten up rooms like dens, playrooms, basements, and attics, which don’t get as much natural light as other parts of the house (which may save money by reducing energy costs). If painting isn’t really what you had in mind, then consider sprucing things up with a fresh coat of accent wall paint to give your home an instant update.

Increase Privacy With Blockout Curtains

Privacy is a hot topic in today’s world, especially for families with children. A straightforward way to increase privacy and create an easy division between rooms or change the look of your living space is by adding blackout curtains. Blockout curtains are designed to keep natural light from coming into your room while also keeping you hidden from peering eyes when they’re closed. Not only do these curtains help maintain privacy, but they can be used as a lighting solution during different times of the day or even throughout seasons (e.g., darkening the room during the summer months). This has many benefits, including:

Energy savings

If trying to save money on energy costs, consider using block-out shades that work best at blocking sunlight and heat gain, such as roller shades, vertical blinds, or roman shades.

Improved sleep

A dark room can help improve the quality of your sleep by blocking out light and creating an environment that is best for sleeping (e.g., like a cave). If you live in a location where it’s already darker during certain times of day, then this is an excellent option for you.

Add Flowers to Every Room

Flowers are not just for springtime, and few things brighten up a room more than fresh flowers. Whether you have an indoor or outdoor space, adding live plants around your house can give it warmth and life. And the best part is that they don’t cost much to maintain at all! It does take some work keeping them alive, but there are many low-maintenance options if this isn’t what you had in mind (e.g., silk flower arrangements). If something as simple as bringing in new living colors into your home can make it feel like new, then consider hanging planters on walls for added beauty and color.

Health benefits

Plants can improve the indoor air quality in your home and increase oxygen levels for you to breathe more easily (and this is an excellent tip if you or anyone else has asthma). Flowers have also been shown to elevate moods, reduce stress & anxiety, and create a more positive environment when placed around your house. Flowers are even known to make people buy homes. So maybe it’s time to give them another look.

Plants add color everywhere they go while helping clean up the air inside homes which may be why places with living plants sell better than those without. This could mean that adding some green to your life may be a great way to turn your home around and make it even more comfortable.

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Redesign the Children’s Bedrooms

If you’re looking to revamp your home and redecorate, consider sprucing up one of the children’s bedrooms. Kids’ rooms can be tricky since they often tend to change, but it’s always a good idea to update their spaces for better sleep, playtime, and overall look/feel. Here are some ways that you might want to update any kid or teen bedroom:

Adding more natural lighting with more oversized windows will give kids an added sense of space while also making them feel more breathing room and openness around them. If this isn’t something possible on its own due to privacy reasons from outside, then consider adding a window seat where kids can read and relax with natural light coming in from above. You can also increase their comfort by finding a great mattress by following this Crib Mattress Buying Guide: How To Choose A Mattress For Your Baby. Additionally, adding stencils or wall decals can add patterns and interest to help kids feel like they have more room to play.

Consider Eco-Friendly Insulation

Insulating your home is a great way to keep the warmth in during colder months, and it’s also one of the cheapest ways to save on heating costs. Many eco-friendly insulation options can be used for homes, such as:

Cellulose

This type of insulation is made from recycled newspaper and acts similarly to traditional fiberglass to stop thermal transfer (heat flow). It’s easy to install, safe around kids/pets, and helps reduce allergies by dampening airborne particles inside houses. This style has been known to make homes more comfortable while saving money at the same time! ​It may not be possible or necessary, but this option deserves extra consideration if you want affordable yet effective insulation.

Cork

This insulation can also be very affordable and is known for its noise-canceling qualities (which makes it great to reduce loud noise from outside). In addition, its unique look and shape make it an excellent option for homeowners looking to add something different to their home decor. Cork is also known as one of the most sustainable building materials on earth, making it an even more attractive choice, especially if you’re going green with your insulation!

In conclusion, updating your home with some of these simple changes can make a big difference for you and your family. Each tip is relatively affordable but has been known to save families money in the long run while also improving their overall living conditions inside the house.