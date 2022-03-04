11 Tips To Prepare Your Home For Summer

Now that the weather is warming up, it’s time to start thinking about how to prepare your home for summer. You can do quite many things to make sure your home is cool and comfortable during the hotter months.

Here are 11 tips to prepare for warmer weather:

Air Out Your Home:

An essential step in preparing your home for summer is airing it out. Open all the windows and doors to allow fresh air to circulate through your home. This will help you eliminate any stale air and odors that may have built up over the winter.

Install Window Treatments:

Installing window treatments such as shades or curtains can help keep the heat out of your home during the summer. Shades and curtains can also help reduce glare and keep your home cooler overall.

Install A Central Air Conditioning Unit:

If you live in a hotter climate area, installing a central air conditioning unit can be an excellent way to cool your home during the summer months.

However, if you already have an air conditioner unit, be sure to inspect your air conditioner. Ensure that your air conditioning unit is in good working order before the heat of summer sets in. Schedule an Air Conditioning Repair if necessary, and replace any dirty or clogged filters.

Plant Trees Or Shrubs Near Your Home:

Planting trees or shrubs near your home can help shade it from the sun, which can help keep your home cooler during the summer.

Upgrade Your Insulation:

If your home isn’t adequately insulated, now is the time to upgrade. Adding insulation can help keep your home cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.

Install Ceiling Fans:

Ceiling fans can also help keep your home cool during the summer months. Make sure to install them in every room in your home before the temperatures start to rise.

Seal Up Air Leaks:

Air leaks can make your home less energy-efficient and cause it to overheat. Seal up any air leaks around doors and windows with caulk or weatherstripping.

Install Window Screens If You Don’t Already Have Them:

This will help keep any bugs out and allow you to open your windows for ventilation without worrying about flies or mosquitoes getting in.

Prepare Your Pool:

It is vital to prepare it for summer if you have a pool. First, make sure to clean the pool and add a layer of chlorine or other pool chemicals to keep the water safe and clean. You may also want to add a few floats, toys, and pool games to make swimming more fun.

Prepare Your Patio:

If you plan on spending a lot of time outdoors this summer, it is crucial to prepare your patio. First, make sure to clean and sweep the deck and then add a layer of paint if needed. You can also add some great outdoor furniture and a few plants to make it feel like an outdoor living room.

Keep An Eye On Your Energy Usage:

Keeping an eye on your home energy usage can help you identify ways to save energy and money during the summer months. In addition, implementing some of these tips can help you keep your home cool and comfortable during the summer.

To Summarize

Preparing your home for the hot sunny summer months can be a lot of work, but it is worth it to enjoy all that the season has to offer. Follow these tips to get your home ready for summer.